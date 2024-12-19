Tom King's (James Chase) fate has finally been revealed in Emmerdale, as the ITV soap aired a moving change in format as his ex-wife, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper), confronted her trauma.

On trial for coercive controlling behaviour and assault, Tom was determined to destroy Belle in court. But she fought back, giving a brave testimony of the abuse he put her through, which challenged his vile false narrative at every turn.

Throughout the episode, jurors including Heidi (Denise Welch), Karl (Charles Dale) and Kenneth (Jack Ellis) were seen in conflict over who was telling the truth.

Heidi clearly had some experience of the situation, as she calmly and sensitively discussed Tom's actions as they had been recounted by Belle.

But Karl seemed sympathetic of Tom, and far less willing to consider his guilt. Gradually, though, Karl came to realise he was wrong.

Belle with Sam, Amelia and Jimmy in Emmerdale. ITV

After sitting in silence for much of the time, Kenneth revealed the story of a man his daughter had known in childhood, who was now in prison for murdering his own wife.

Though Kenneth explained that they would never know exactly what happened, he had met the man's wife and seen the haunted look in her eyes - and he now recognised the same look from Belle.

Ultimately, the jury delivered a guilty verdict, and Tom was sentenced to three years behind bars.

Belle's loved ones cheered as justice was served, and afterwards, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) asked Belle where she had been when she was missing in action.

Belle revealed that she had attended a support group for survivors of domestic abuse, and a flashback allowed us to hear the real-life stories of women who had endured a controlling, violent relationship.

One woman explained how she couldn't even think about another relationship, showcasing the long-term effects that domestic abuse can have on victims.

But the overwhelming message here was hope, and Belle had drawn strength from their stories. "There are people out there, and they will listen."

As every survivor faced viewers head-on, Belle also looked directly at the screen, breaking the fourth wall in a deeply powerful moment that marked the closing of this harrowing chapter for the much-loved character.

Belle will have a happier time ahead when she is reunited with beloved dog Piper for Christmas.

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

