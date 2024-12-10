However, in recent episodes, justice is finally on course for Belle as Tom was arrested for breaking bail conditions after being charged with coercive control and assault.

And things will certainly be looking up for Belle as she is reunited with Piper this Christmas, whom she originally thought dead!

In an upcoming episode, a pensive Belle admits to Vinny that she never saw Piper's body, and suspects that Tom may have been lying about her death.

But on Christmas Day, Belle visits her dad's grave and is overwhelmed with joy when Piper runs over to her!

Piper the dog in Emmerdale. ITV

With such a happy end to the year, what is on the horizon for Belle as she enters 2025?

In an interview with press including RadioTimes.com, actress Eden Taylor-Draper shares her hopes for Belle in the New Year.

"I think justice would be the main thing that she wants, and probably to just fully understand what she has been through and start the journey of healing and accepting that," she explained.

Taylor-Draper continued: "This is not on her, this is not her fault, this happened to her. She did not create this and there's nothing wrong with her. So I think probably just to get life back on track.

"And obviously Tom stopped her working, so she has nothing, really. So I think she needs to start from scratch and build herself back up again."

Belle Dingle imagines her future. ITV

Viewers will have to stay tuned to see how Belle gets her life back on track, but with Tom hopefully behind bars, 2025 could be Belle's time to heal.

As for reuniting with Piper, Taylor-Draper hopes she can continue working with dog Minnie in further episodes.

Speaking of finding out that she would be working with Minnie again, the actress told RadioTimes.com and other press: "It was probably a couple of months ago that I got told she is coming back at Christmas.

"But there was a period where I was just like, 'Is she gonna come back. Is she not?' [But] she had to, fans would have been in uproar!"

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.