3 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Crash victims fight for survival as Noah Dingle faces terrifying flashbacks
Who lives and who dies?
The Emmerdale action next week will pick up on from this week's cliffhanger as villagers fight for survival following the double limo crash, but who is about to lose their life?
As one character carries out a rescue mission, is someone about to have a lucky escape?
Those in the party limos aren't the only ones facing a nightmare, as Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) finds himself in a troubling situation.
Who can Noah really trust?
Here are your Emmerdale spoilers for 17th - 21st February 2025.
3 Emmerdale spoilers next week
1. Crash chaos as limo passenger found not breathing
The drama picks up with an angry Caleb Miligan (William Ash) being forced to suddenly swerve to avoid an oncoming truck as he drives the boys' limo.
Meanwhile, the girls' driver Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is distracted by what's unfolding behind her, and soon she swerves to avoid son Noah, who is inexplicably standing in the middle of the road!
Both groups are thrown around the vehicles, with people, glass and loose items scattered by the impact of the crash.
One of the limos is in perilous danger, stranded on a vast, ice-covered lake.
There's panic as it's revealed someone inside this limo is not breathing...
2. Who is rescued from a watery grave in frozen lake terror?
With one passenger not breathing and injuries sustained in the vehicle, others start to regain consciousness and take in the enormity of their situation.
Panic turns to horror when the group realise their heavy limo is stuck on the creaking frozen lake.
Which limo is in danger?
With a flash-forward having already confirmed that one villager will be trapped under the icy lake, we'll see said character sinking down towards a watery grave.
But then a hand reaches in and pulls them out. Who has been rescued, and who is their saviour?
Pictures show a victim being handed over to medics, with trainee doctor Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) among those ready to help.
Can they save anyone?
3. Noah Dingle suffers flashbacks in spiking horror
A disorientated Noah appears to have stumbled onto the road in the dark gloom of the night.
After narrowly avoiding hitting him with the vehicle, Charity reveals she saw her son in the road, but why is he there?
Noah later ends up in hospital, where his half-brother Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) arrives and is clearly concerned for him.
A doctor suggests that there are signs Noah was spiked.
Noah then begins to suffer confusing flashbacks of his experience in a private hospital, so what has happened to him?
Who spiked Noah, and what hand has Joe had in his situation?
We already know that Joe has been plotting to use Noah in his scheme, but what exactly does Joe want with him?
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
