Those in the party limos aren't the only ones facing a nightmare, as Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) finds himself in a troubling situation.

Who can Noah really trust?

Here are your Emmerdale spoilers for 17th - 21st February 2025.

3 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Crash chaos as limo passenger found not breathing

Which limo is in peril? ITV

The drama picks up with an angry Caleb Miligan (William Ash) being forced to suddenly swerve to avoid an oncoming truck as he drives the boys' limo.

Meanwhile, the girls' driver Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is distracted by what's unfolding behind her, and soon she swerves to avoid son Noah, who is inexplicably standing in the middle of the road!

Ambulances head to the scene. ITV

Both groups are thrown around the vehicles, with people, glass and loose items scattered by the impact of the crash.

One of the limos is in perilous danger, stranded on a vast, ice-covered lake.

There's panic as it's revealed someone inside this limo is not breathing...

2. Who is rescued from a watery grave in frozen lake terror?

Someone has made it to hospital - but who? ITV

With one passenger not breathing and injuries sustained in the vehicle, others start to regain consciousness and take in the enormity of their situation.

Panic turns to horror when the group realise their heavy limo is stuck on the creaking frozen lake.

Which limo is in danger?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

With a flash-forward having already confirmed that one villager will be trapped under the icy lake, we'll see said character sinking down towards a watery grave.

But then a hand reaches in and pulls them out. Who has been rescued, and who is their saviour?

Jacob is thrown into a panic. ITV

Pictures show a victim being handed over to medics, with trainee doctor Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) among those ready to help.

Can they save anyone?

3. Noah Dingle suffers flashbacks in spiking horror

Noah Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

A disorientated Noah appears to have stumbled onto the road in the dark gloom of the night.

After narrowly avoiding hitting him with the vehicle, Charity reveals she saw her son in the road, but why is he there?

Noah later ends up in hospital, where his half-brother Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) arrives and is clearly concerned for him.

What has Joe done? ITV

A doctor suggests that there are signs Noah was spiked.

Noah then begins to suffer confusing flashbacks of his experience in a private hospital, so what has happened to him?

Noah looks troubled by his situation. ITV

Who spiked Noah, and what hand has Joe had in his situation?

We already know that Joe has been plotting to use Noah in his scheme, but what exactly does Joe want with him?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.