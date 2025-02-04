April Windsor's (Amelia Flanagan) tragic situation was finally revealed in a standalone edition of Emmerdale, which was dedicated to the teen's experience of living on the streets.

After a row with dad Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) at Christmas, April vanished.

After news reached Marlon that April had been found, the story picked up from the moment viewers saw her being driven away by a mystery person.

It turned out April had hitched a lift with a stranger, being dropped off at a hotel in Leeds for the night.

The next day, April made calls to several friends, who all turned down her plea for a place to stay.

Eventually running out of money, April was forced to sleep on the ground - until she was mocked by some older boys.

As night fell, April was accosted by an older man who offered her a bed - but an approaching boy, Dylan (Fred Kettle), told her that the man was not to be trusted.

Dylan then took her to a run-down building where he and other homeless youngsters were living.

April was looked after by fellow runaways. ITV

Becca (Becca Ashton) wasn't keen to house April, especially as the latter had been seen vomiting.

But it wasn't long before Becca and Dylan clocked that April was pregnant, with April saying the father was a boy she met at a party.

Becca grew protective over April as they joined forces to beg for money on the streets.

When someone stole April's purse, full of just enough cash to buy a small meal, Becca chased after them and was ultimately stabbed to death - with poor Becca sure to be the casualty who Marlon had to identify in the hospital mortuary.

Later, April felt her baby kick, finally taking in what was happening to her.

A vulnerable April in Emmerdale. ITV

She also learned that Dylan was making money through sex work, and their safe house was later raided by police.

April got away, but soon buckled in pain, before giving birth alone in a toilet cubicle.

In upsetting scenes, April tearfully apologised to her stillborn baby, who she appeared to leave there while she rested on a park bench.

How will April's loved ones take in her ordeal, and can the young woman face her harrowing loss?

Anyone affected by April's story can find support via Sands and can call their helpline on 0808 164 3332.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

