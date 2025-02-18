5 Emmerdale spoilers next week: The villagers grieve as Joe Tate faces threat
Steph plays detective, April is in turmoil and what's Manpreet up to?
This article contains discussion of baby loss that some readers may find distressing.
The mood is sombre next week, as the locals hold a vigil in the wake of the fatal limo crashes.
Meanwhile, Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) recalls a memory as half-brother Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) faces danger.
Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay) is determined to find out what's being kept from her, but how much will she uncover?
It's a tough time for April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) as she tries to move forward.
Also, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) is getting secret messages...
Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 24th - 28th February 2025.
5 Emmerdale spoilers next week
1. The villagers grieve after fatal crash
The villagers gather for the vigil after last week's crash, with vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) leading them in a service at the church.
Meanwhile, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) is overcome with grief.
We have yet to find out the full outcome of those trapped on the ice in the limousine, but is Jacob mourning the loss of mum Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi)?
Who else is affected by this horrifying accident?
2. Noah Dingle has breakthrough as Joe Tate is threatened amid Kim Tate suspicions
Noah still can't remember anything over his drugging incident last week, which led to him stumbling into the road just as mum Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) was driving one of the limos.
At the same time, Kim Tate (Claire King) checks her surveillance on Joe just as a visitor arrives who is also suspicious of Joe.
Kim jumps to Joe's defence, but a seed of doubt has been planted.
Lulling Joe into a false sense of security, Kim tells bemused pal Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) she needs a spy, and Lydia is the one for the job!
As Kim speaks of her wish to learn Joe's secret, Kim's oblivious that one of them revolves around Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) as she walks in.
Noah then has a potentially incriminating flashback to the night of the crash, but what has he remembered?
When Joe has a dizzy spell, Ross Barton (Michael Parr) grabs him and threatens him.
Ross takes Joe to a barn and threatens him again, and, trapped and alone, Joe's condition worsens.
What's he suffering from, and will Joe be okay?
3. Steph Miligan vows to uncover the truth
There's a crisis meeting between the co-conspirators over Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) death.
There's shock when they hear how Caleb Miligan (William Ash) tried to frame Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) for the murder - all because he learned that Cain slept with Ruby (Beth Cordingly)!
The group bicker, but then someone mentions they should go to the police - worrying the others that it will bring the whole house of cards tumbling down.
Steph grows more determined than ever to find out what her parents are hiding, but will she learn of the murder, or the terrible secret that led to it?
4. April Windsor feels lonely as she returns to school
April is grateful for the support of adoptive mum Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) as she continues to come to terms with what she's been through.
Later, April tells Rhona and dad Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) that she wants to register the birth of her stillborn baby.
Everyone is surprised when April announces that she wants to go back to school tomorrow.
But once there, April feels lonelier than ever when she hears two girls talking about her.
Will any of April's friends be there for her?
Anyone affected by April's story can find support via Sands and can call their helpline on 0808 164 3332.
5. Manpreet Sharma has a secret
Manpreet plays coy about the messages she's receiving, but of what nature are these messages?
Is this going to be a happy twist for Manpreet, or will it be the opposite?
