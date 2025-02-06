There were fresh fears over April Windsor's (Amelia Flanagan) future in Emmerdale, as the enormity of her ordeal sank in for worried parents Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry).

At April's hospital bedside, Marlon apologised for not noticing her pregnancy, and she revealed she had known she was pregnant long before she went missing.

She had planned to tell Marlon, but when Ross Barton (Michael Parr) told her how her mum Donna (Verity Rushworth) really died, April felt that if Marlon could keep that from her, then she could keep a secret of her own.

Marlon then broached the subject of April's online videos, where she had been seen taking drugs.

She insisted that this had been her choice, and she had wanted to block everything out – which she had done until the moment she felt her baby kick.

April broke down in tears as she told Marlon that he and the family hardly ever noticed her.

With younger half-brother Leo (Harvey Rogerson) needing extra care, and little Ivy around, as well as Marlon's stroke and his almost-split with Rhona, April had felt she had to be the strong one.

She also admitted she hadn't intended to stay away so long – but then her friend Becca (Becca Ashton) died from stab wounds.

Marlon was horrified to realise that Becca was the girl whose body he identified, mistakenly thinking April had been killed.

Asked about the father of her baby, April replied that he was "just a random lad that I met at a party, I didn't even know his name".

April went quiet after this, leaving us wondering if her version of events was the truth.

But when she asked about her baby, blaming herself for the stillbirth, Marlon assured April that this wasn't her fault.

Feeling shame over leaving her baby in a toilet, April felt that she couldn't come home, leaving Marlon distraught.

While Ross was relieved to hear that April was safe, adoptive mum Rhona visited April, putting her arms around the youngster and telling her everything was going to be alright.

Watching the interaction from outside was Dylan (Fred Kettle), the homeless boy who had helped April.

Dylan left without making his presence known, while Marlon suggested to Rhona that "the April we knew is gone forever".

Can the couple stay strong for fragile April, and will she see Dylan again? And who is the father of April's baby?

Anyone affected by April's story can find support via Sands and can call their helpline on 0808 164 3332.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.