Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) was overwhelmed as he was reunited at last with daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) in the latest edition of Emmerdale.

PC Mike Swirling (Andy Moore) had delivered the news that April had been found.

But as Swirling accompanied Marlon and wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) to the hospital, there was a shock in store for all of them.

They learned that April had given birth to a stillborn baby girl, and now she had a post-partum haemorrhage and needed an operation.

A vulnerable April in Emmerdale. ITV

Further information revealed that April had been found on a park bench, and that the baby had been left in a toilet cubicle.

Marlon was desperate to see his beloved child, and feared the circumstances in which April had ended up pregnant.

But as Rhona encouraged him to face one hurdle at a time, they heard that April had lost a lot of blood, and complications meant she had to go back into surgery.

Back in the village, April's adoptive grandad, Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw), was reeling to hear what had happened from Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson).

They agreed to keep the situation private for now, and later, the surgeon urged Marlon and Rhona to give April more time to recover before a visit.

Finally, though, Marlon was able to see April, after a pep talk from Rhona advising him to take the teen's lead in what to discuss and when.

Looking weak and vulnerable in the hospital bed, April turned to face her father.

Marlon tentatively asked to hold her hand, and April allowed him to as he declared just how much he loved her.

Can Marlon and Rhona help April through her deeply traumatic experience?

Anyone affected by April's story can find support via Sands and can call their helpline on 0808 164 3332.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

