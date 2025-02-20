Amy developed hypothermia, and the medical staff explained that the process of warming her up was causing a strain on her body, leading to a seizure.

There was a brief window of hope for Amy's loved ones when she began showing some positive signs, as she squeezed her son Kyle's (Huey Quinn) hand and woke for long enough to tell husband Matty (Ash Palmisciano) she loved him - while also attempting to share the troubling discovery she had made in the water.

But soon after, Amy suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away in heartbreaking scenes, leaving Kyle, Matty and her mum Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) devastated.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about her final episode, Jamieson, who has played Amy since 2019, summed up her thoughts on the shocking storyline.

"I'm so happy with how it's turned out, and as an Amy exit, as a soap exit for Amy, I think it's iconic."

Indeed, no one will ever forget the events leading up to Amy's untimely demise, and Jamieson revealed that she'll "be a mess" when she sits down to watch the episode in question.

Amy lost her fight for survival in devastating scenes. ITV

Discussing the moment she found out about her alter ego's fate, the actress said: "I was very excited about the story, the stunts, all of this kind of stuff.

"You know what they've done in the past in soaps, but you never expect that you're gonna be a part of what they've got coming up when it goes to these massive extremes.

"As soon as they said, 'So there's a limo, then it crashes into the ice... and there's two limos, and then there's a body under the water, and it's actually you that goes into the water...' it's really exciting, but then obviously there's the flipside of that as well," Jamieson mused.

"You're like, 'Oh, it's gonna be bittersweet 'cos it's gonna be the last thing I film with [the Emmerdale team].' And I love working with [them] so much, the cast and the crew and everyone there. [So] you feel all of the emotions."

Asked about filming those underwater scenes, the star told RadioTimes.com: "It was fun! I was quite scared to do it all, at first. I didn't know what I was letting myself in for!

"I always knew I would be in safe hands, and I said I'd give anything a try, and if I didn't feel comfortable, there was somebody else that could get in for me. So I tried it all, and I did it all! And I was really proud of myself.

"It was cold, I had to kind of hold my breath underwater for probably longer than I have before. My instinct was to just kick back up to the surface but because I had this wetsuit on and it was quite boiling, I had to weigh myself down by putting weights in my pocket."

Thankfully, unlike her alter ego, Jamieson was in safe hands, as there was always someone on standby to step in if she needed help.

But as for whether she would want to repeat the experience, she laughed: "At the end of it, they did say, 'Do you think you're gonna be into diving now then?' And I was like, 'In real life? Probably not, no!'"

As the aftermath of recent events sinks in for Amy's heartbroken family, Emmerdale fans are left mourning one of the ITV soap's most vibrant and optimistic characters - a rare quality for a soap character these days!

"I always say about Amy, in real life, she would definitely be one of my friends. She would be the kind of person that I would be drawn to in real life, because she's always there for everyone in quite a kind of fierce way, which I think that's what a lot of my friends are."

So, how would Jamieson like Amy to be remembered? "As a gobby, Geordie lass with a heart of gold."

Emmerdale airs the aftermath of Amy's death on Friday 21st February.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

