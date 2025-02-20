After waking up in hospital with severe hypothermia, Amy repeated the words "Nate... under the water", but Matty didn't understand what she was trying to tell him - and sadly, Amy passed away moments later.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Jamieson said of the twist: "She's taken it to her grave! I'm sure Emmerdale are gonna use that somewhere along the line."

On whether the body will soon be uncovered, the actress pondered: "I mean, we've all got our bracelets [made by Nate's daughter, Frankie] and that body is there, and they've got reasons to go under the water I'm sure, so hopefully they'll find him.

Amy managed to speak a few words before she passed away. ITV

"Then at one point, maybe Matty will go, 'Oh! D'you know what, I think Amy tried to tell me about that!'"

Recalling a past link between Amy and Nate, Jamieson pointed out: "D'you know what, I haven't actually spoken about this with anyone, but you know Amy used to go out with Nate - when she moved back to the village, that was the first guy she went out with!

"But obviously [he] cheated with Matty's mum [Moira Dingle], so it is a tangled web in that village, isn't it!

"When I read that one, and she was trying to say Nate to him at the end, I was like, I hope Matty doesn't think, 'Oh no, Amy, you've got that wrong, that was your ex-boyfriend!'"

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As yet, the body remains abandoned in the water, so we'll just have to wait and see how long it takes for the ITV soap to pick up on this sinister situation.

But on the subject of those darker soap plots, the actress told RadioTimes.com that one such arc was a personal highlight during her time on Emmerdale.

"One of my favourite storylines was with Kyle shooting Al. That was an amazing storyline. I think what I really enjoyed about that the most was that I saw Huey [Quinn, who plays Kyle] as a little boy, turn into a little actor," she praised.

Emmerdale's Nate with estranged wife Tracy last year. ITV

"He went from just having the odd line, or, like, 'give your mam a cuddle' or something, to literally leading the scenes, and I was so proud of him.

"That just seemed like the perfect story for Amy and her son at that point, because they hadn't properly had the chance to really kind of get back together since she had come back to the village. He obviously lives with his dad and Moira, although she sees him."

Poor Kyle will now have to come to terms with the loss of his beloved mum - but at least he and Amy were able to strengthen their bond in recent years.

"In that storyline, she got to really be there for him because Cain was in prison and she took control," concluded Jamieson. "I think it was just really nice to see the relationship between them."

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.