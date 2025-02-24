This revelation came hours after he was found unconscious by his frantic mum Charity (Emma Atkins), who narrowly avoided accidentally mowing him down in a limo!

Noah was struggling with the fact that this had all led to three shocking deaths, and he wanted to pay his respects at the vigil arranged by Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin).

Joe sitting next to a confused Noah in Emmerdale. ITV

Given that grieving Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) blamed Noah for "doing drugs", despite the fact he had been spiked, Charity urged Noah not to attend.

But Noah remained confused over what on earth had happened to him.

Meanwhile, Charity asked Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) to track down Rich, the lad who bought Belle a drink which was then consumed by Noah, on social media, as she suspected he had intended to drug Belle, but that Noah had ended up as the victim.

Rich vehemently denied doing any such thing, and Charity and Belle eventually believed him. This left Charity wondering who the real culprit was.

When Noah arrived at the vigil against her advice, Charity ushered her son away - but not before she clocked Joe's presence, which seemed odd given he never knew Leyla (Roxy Shahidi), Suzy (Martelle Edinborough) or Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson).

With Charity now fixated on Joe as her number one suspect for spiking Noah - and the audience knowing she's on the right track - what exactly was Joe's plan?

