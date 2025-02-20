Charity was disturbed to see her son in such a bad way, and called upon Sarah (Katie Hill) to ask a frank question about whether he had been taking drugs.

Sarah insisted Noah wasn't into them, and it was out of character for him, but they chatted some more and came upon a convincing theory that Noah was actually spiked after he drank a lager intended for Belle by a man she wasn't interested in.

Though the doctors didn't find anything too convincing in his blood tests, they couldn't rule out spiking, so fierce Charity insisted that it must be the lager that caused all the devastation.

Noah was slowly coming round and pretty drowsy, but the sight of Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) prompted him to slip into a flashback.

He was lying in a hospital bed in an all-white room, presumably a private hospital, as a doctor and Joe menacingly stood near him with a needle...

What's going on with Noah and Joe?

There have been some weird goings-on with Noah and Joe over the past couple of months.

Firstly, it's clear there is something wrong with Joe, as he keeps slipping in and out of illness, which he's been desperately hiding from his friends and family.

Earlier in the year, Joe tried to convince Noah to go on a trip of a lifetime to Dubai and started begging him to sign a mysterious contract.

Our theory is that Joe desperately needs his half-brother for health-related reasons - perhaps an organ - but is so desperate to keep his illness a secret he is going to extreme lengths.

One thing's for certain, Charity won't rest until she knows what happened to her son, so the truth will definitely come out!

