Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) faced the worst outcome imaginable in the latest dark edition of Emmerdale, as husband Caleb Miligan (William Ash) discovered her DNA test results.

Traumatised Ruby knew that if Caleb turned out not to be the father of her daughter Steph (Georgia Jay), then she was the product of sickening abuse from Ruby's father, Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day), when she was a child.

Tormented by the situation, Ruby couldn't bring herself to open the results – but after a restless night, she finally went to read the letter.

But as Steph emerged from upstairs, Ruby was interrupted, and in private, oblivious Steph pondered whether her erratic mum might be going through the menopause.

Meanwhile, Ruby allowed herself to believe that Caleb and Steph were father and daughter as she watched their banter at breakfast, before confiding in sister-in-law Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) again.

Unaware of the full story, Chas, at least, knows that Ruby was sexually assaulted all those years ago. But Ruby decided that she wouldn't look at the results after all, wanting to keep burying the past.

Unfortunately, the choice was taken out of her hands when Caleb searched for painkillers in Ruby's bag and found the crucial letter.

With no idea of what Ruby was going through, Caleb confronted her with the news that Steph was not his daughter, unwittingly confirming her worst fears about Anthony.

Ruby couldn't bear to explain the truth, pleading that Steph never needed to know and that they could get through this – but angry Caleb threw her out of Mill Cottage.

When Steph returned home, Caleb revealed that he and Ruby had split, this time for good. He opted not to share the reason why, and in the village, was offered support by vile Anthony as Ruby looked on in the dark.

Will Caleb ever find out what really happened, and Steph's true paternity?

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.