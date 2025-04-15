Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is left unconscious in an attack, but will he be OK?

Also, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) accuses the wrong man of an affair with Dawn (Olivia Bromley), while Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) is unimpressed with the warring men who are fighting for her heart.

Finally, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) leaves girlfriend Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) confused.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 22nd - 25th April 2025.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Kim Tate steps in over Joe Tate and Caleb Miligan feud

Kim has a plan. ITV

Caleb and Ruby (Beth Cordingly) are relieved to hear that DI Roberts is investigating a break-in at the depot rather than Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) disappearance.

When DI Roberts leaves, Joe comes over to gloat, and Caleb walls him up as Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) intervenes.

Cain fears the situation is going too far, and he sits waiting at Home Farm, seeking help from a startled Kim.

He's determined to put a stop to the feud between Joe and Caleb, and Joe walks in just as Kim and Cain are discussing where to go from here.

Kim issues Joe with some home truths in order to keep both him and Caleb out of prison.

Joe is answerable to Kim. ITV

A tentative Caleb and Ruby are invited to Home Farm, and Joe and Cain are waiting for them as Kim makes her move to end their war once and for all.

When the group descends into bickering, Kim suggests a truce by offering Caleb compensation, in the form of the land surrounding Caleb's depot.

Caleb is given food for thought when Kim asserts that this is her final offer. The deal is agreed, and then it's time for furious Kim to have it out with Joe.

Joe gives her his word that he won't deceive her again, so the powerful Kim vows to help Joe keep their enemies close and build an unstoppable empire.

Will Kim and Joe be a force to be reckoned with?

2. Victoria Sugden confronts John Sugden over shock lie

Connor leaves Victoria shocked. ITV

Victoria meets with John's ex-soldier friend, Connor, and the pair chat about John.

But Vic is astounded when she learns that Aidan Moore, who John claimed is dead, is actually still alive.

Connor tells Victoria what happened in Afghanistan, revealing that Aidan is in a coma at a hospital in Leeds.

Vic is reeling, and she heads to the hospital, getting directions to Aidan's room and walking in.

Vic demands answers from John. ITV

But she quickly leaves, shaken by the confirmation of the truth which is right in front of her.

Later, Victoria reveals to John that she knows Aidan is alive, and an agitated John is in flight mode as Vic berates him for lying.

How will John talk his way out of this? Will he manage to keep his sister onside?

Emmerdale recently confirmed to viewers that killer John is dangerous, but how far might he go to conceal his deadly deeds?

3. Liam Cavanagh is attacked

Liam is injured - again! ITV

A panicked Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) finds Liam knocked out on the ground and raises the alarm.

Liam's fiancée, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), and her son Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) rush out of the Woolpack after hearing that Liam has been attacked.

But who has hurt Liam, and will he survive?

Mack finds Liam. ITV

This development comes just weeks after Liam's showdown with Ella Forster (Paula Lane), who fans now know was innocent of harassing Liam and drugging Chas.

John was the true culprit, and he's had a few run-ins with boss Liam too.

Is John behind this, or might Ella have won her freedom and gone looking for revenge?

4. Billy Fletcher airs suspicions over Dawn Fletcher affair

Ross is wrongly accused. ITV

When Mack hints that Dawn could have been having an affair with Ross Barton (Michael Parr), Billy fixates on the idea and picks up Dawn's phone, only to find she's changed the code.

This adds to his suspicions, and Joe stokes Billy's theory about Ross and Dawn, despite Joe being her real lover!

Billy confronts Ross, and Dawn walks in on a tussle between the men, with Billy mortified when young Clemmie witnesses him airing his suspicions about Dawn cheating.

Clemmie wants nothing to do with him, and Billy concludes that he was wrong about Dawn.

Joe comforts Billy, but when Billy is grateful, Joe feels guilty to be the true cause of his pain.

Billy and Dawn break the news of their split. ITV

Billy leaves Home Farm, with Joe assuring a guilty Dawn it's for the best. Billy apologises to Ross, who encourages Billy not to let his issues with Dawn come between him and the kids.

Billy heads to Home Farm with some flowers for Dawn and an apology for accusing her of an affair. Dawn's guilt rises, before the pair must break the news of their split to their children.

Clemmie remains wary of Billy, while Lucas asks if Billy will be staying over again. Billy and Dawn explain their separation, and Billy is choked to face the reality of moving away from his children.

Sympathetic Kim offers Billy the holiday cottage until he can find his own place, but is it only a matter of time before Billy finds out about Joe and Dawn?

5. Sarah Sugden vents her fury over Kammy Hadiq and Jacob Gallagher's race

It's Jacob vs Kammy. ITV

Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah) and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) face Sarah's wrath over their dirt bike race, and she tells Kammy that if he goes ahead with it, they're over.

Kammy confronts Jacob for telling Sarah about the race, and asserts that it's now personal between them, as the pair agree the race is back on.

Charity (Emma Atkins) and Sam Dingle (James Hooton) help Jacob prepare, as Cain arrives to support Kammy instead.

Cain and Charity place a bet on the winner of the race, and Kammy takes the lead until an obstacle gives Jacob a chance to get ahead.

Sarah is furious. ITV

Jacob hesitates over 'the devil's leap', allowing Kammy to land the jump perfectly. Jacob crashes, but when Kammy tries to help, a resentful Jacob sends him away.

Meanwhile, Sarah weighs up her options between Kammy and Jacob, with Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) lending her support.

Later, Sarah arrives at the start line, ready to explode. Jubilant Kammy has won the race, but when he clocks Sarah's anger, his joy is short-lived.

Will Sarah dump Kammy, and how will Jacob fare when she catches up with him?

6. Gabby Thomas is alarmed over Vinny Dingle's sudden outburst

Vinny leaves Gabby confused. ITV

Vinny has a sudden outburst, telling Gabby he doesn't want to be a dad.

This leaves Gabby perplexed, but can she get to the bottom of Vinny's behaviour?

Gabby wonders what's got into Vinny. ITV

The pair have only just moved in together, so is Vinny having second thoughts about setting up home with Gabby and her young son Thomas Tate?

Or has something else happened?

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

