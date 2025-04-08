When fiancé Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) quizzed John about his mumbling in his sleep, noting that John seemed troubled and sorry for something, John claimed this was down to disposing of Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) body to protect Aaron.

Working as a medic at the doctor's surgery, John made a major mistake when an unwell Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) came in complaining of painful symptoms.

Kerry admitted to some heavy drinking the night before, so John concluded that she was merely suffering with a hangover; despite her insisting that this was more than that.

Kerry and John in Emmerdale. ITV

Advising plenty of rest and fluids, John sent Kerry on her way – but doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) arrived before she could leave.

As diabetic Kerry's condition worsened, Liam realised that John had neglected to check her blood sugar.

Liam performed an urgent blood test, later telling John that Kerry needed to be seen at the hospital.

Revealing that Kerry was suffering with Diabetic ketoacidosis, Liam informed his employee that they needed to have a serious discussion about his work, which clearly wasn't competent enough as John admitted he hadn't even checked Kerry's notes.

Back at the flat, John pushed a supportive Aaron away, insisting he just needed to clear his head and go for a walk.

But he was then seen at the scrapyard, and things turned dark as he switched from calm and composed to violent and out of control.

Picking up a hammer, John reigned down blow after blow on a car on the premises, screaming out his anger as the episode drew to a close.

As the week continues, we're set to view a series of flashbacks about John, but what exactly will we uncover?

Emmerdale has given nothing away, so you'll just have to keep watching to find out!

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

