Meanwhile, Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) faces the music with PC Swirling (Andy Moore) after a bad decision.

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is fuming when Kim Tate (Claire King) puts young Thomas at risk.

Finally, Tracy Robinson's (Amy Walsh) betrayal is discovered by Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for 7th - 11th April 2025.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. John Sugden makes medical error – but can he save Jacob Gallagher?

Liam is not happy with John. ITV

Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is annoyed when distracted John misdiagnoses Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), leading Liam to announce he'll be reviewing all of John's work.

John confides in half-sister Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) about the mistakes he's made as a medic, and Vic shares her own professional blunders, urging John to forgive himself.

Jacob falls ill. ITV

The following day, when trainee doctor takes a sip of the wrong coffee, he goes into anaphylactic shock, and panics to find that his AAI pen is missing.

John rushes over to an unconscious Jacob and checks for a pulse, as Vic panics.

Can John prove himself capable in a medical crisis, and will Jacob be alright?

Jacob's life is at risk. ITV

And with Vic having told John of her own mistakes, surely she has revealed the time she accidentally gave Jacob food containing nuts, which he's allergic to?

If so, perhaps dodgy John got the idea to recreate the scenario so he could jump in and save the day?

We're highly suspicious on this one, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

2. Sarah Sugden caught by police after stealing Cain Dingle's car

PC Swirling catches Sarah red-handed. ITV

Sarah distracts her grandad Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) in order to steal his car keys so that Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah), following Sarah's orders, can steal Cain's car from the garage for a joyriding trip.

Unaware that Sarah is involved, her ex Jacob witnesses Kammy speeding off in Cain's car, and he calls the police.

Swirling pulls Sarah over on a country road while she's driving Cain's car, and Sarah is initially cocky with the police officer.

Jacob is mortified. ITV

But Sarah is soon humbled when Swirling insists on looking in the boot. Will Sarah be arrested, and what's hidden in the boot?

Also this week, Jacob is mortified to catch Sarah in the middle of an intimate afternoon with Kammy!

Does this happen before or after Sarah's run in with the law?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

3. Gabby Thomas makes big decision about the future after Kim Tate's gun blunder

Gabby confronts Kim. ITV

Kim is distracted by a work call and accidentally leaves her gun near grandson Thomas.

When Kim leaves the room, Thomas spots the gun, and when Gabby returns, she's furious to find her son playing around the gun box.

Gabby confronts Kim and accuses her of undermining her parenting, and Kim is blindsided when Gabby, Thomas and her boyfriend Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) decide to move into the Dingle homestead.

But there's tension between Gabby and Sam Dingle (James Hooton), leading Sam to lie to Kim that Gabby is thinking of moving to Leeds.

This spurs on Kim to allow Gabby to live in Dale View cottage so she can keep her and Thomas in the village.

As Gabby and Vinny move in, Kim has seen through Sam's manipulation and is impressed with his tenacity.

But how will Gabby and Vinny fare in their own home?

4. Thieving Tracy Robinson is sacked by Eric Pollard

Tracy feels guilty over her betrayal. ITV

Tracy pockets more cash from the till, ashamed that she's stealing from Pollard and the shop in order to make ends meet.

But Tracy is unnerved to hear that Pollard plans to go over the accounts to prepare the shop for sale.

She is wracked with guilt when Pollard beats himself up over some missing money and praises her support.

Tracy confesses all to sister Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick), who apologises for her ignorance over Tracy's financial issues and gives her some cash.

Vanessa reveals the truth! ITV

Tracy replaces Pollard's missing money but gaslights him into thinking he merely misplaced it - but when he insists on taking her for lunch to thank her for her support, Tracy's guilt worsens.

During their lunch, a drunk Vanessa rips into Tracy and exposes her thievery to Pollard.

Pollard is devastated and sacks Tracy on the spot, watched on by the Woolpack locals.

Can Tracy come back from this, and will she realise that the reason estranged husband Nate (Jurell Carter) isn't paying his way is because his body is at the bottom of the lake?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.