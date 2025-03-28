When Joe had Caleb stabbed in order to get the transplant under way without his knowledge, Dr Crowley (James Hillier) was horrified, and Caleb's life hung in the balance as he flatlined on the operating table.

As the ITV soap continued, Joe panicked, ordering Crowley to save Caleb.

Thankfully, Caleb was brought back from the brink of death, with Crowley completing the transplant for a relieved Joe.

Soon, Caleb's wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly) received a call from the local hospital, informing her that her husband had been stabbed.

Ruby and daughter Steph (Georgia Jay) were worried sick, but Caleb awoke with the pair at his bedside, where he was told that Joe's private doctor had saved his life, before transferring him from his clinic to Hotten General.

Joe Tate in Emmerdale. ITV

The story given was that Caleb's kidney had suffered too much damage in the attack, therefore explaining away its sudden removal.

Although medics did question Crowley's decision to transfer a patient so quickly after major surgery, no one suspected the foul play that had warranted this course of action.

As police revealed that an arrest had been made over the stabbing, Crowley maintained his composure, before paying Joe a visit.

Joe's surgery had also been a success, but Crowley warned that with Shaun (James Boyland) in custody, they had better hope their associate kept his mouth shut.

Will Caleb discover the truth about his ordeal?

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

