As Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) contains her guilt over her affair with Joe, her husband Billy (Jay Kontzle) shocks her with his own confession!

Meanwhile, new arrival Kammy (Shebz Miah) charms Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) collapses!

Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) knows that Caleb Miligan (William Ash) is hiding something, but will he find out the truth?

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for 17th - 20th March 2025.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Joe Tate's secret is revealed amid Manpreet Sharma confrontation

Joe and Crowley are hiding something big. ITV

Joe is still hiding his mysterious health problems, and he deliberately shuns Dawn's advances as he tries to keep her away from his secret suitcase.

But when Dawn leaves and Joe opens the case, viewers will finally see its contents - and this is where we'll learn exactly what he's been hiding. What is really going on?

Looking worse than ever, Joe answers the door to Crowley, and it becomes clear what their dodgy plan is.

What's in Joe's case? ITV

Joe soon tries to make it up to Dawn for rejecting her, but he seems to be fairly busy this week, as he's also drawn into Manpreet's struggles.

With Manpreet being blackmailed, she hopes to end her nightmare if she pays up that very day - only to find Joe at the arranged meeting place.

Manpreet is tempted to take Joe's offer. ITV

Manpreet rages at his cruelty, but eventually she accepts that Joe is not behind her ordeal, and Joe offers to pay off the blackmailer for her.

Manpreet is tempted by this, but who is doing this to her?

And might Doctor Manpreet clock Joe's illness - whatever it may be?

2. Billy Fletcher makes a confession as Dawn Fletcher covers her own guilt

Billy comes clean. ITV

When Manpreet gives Billy a lift home, there's a charged moment between them.

As Billy walks in, Dawn covers the true source of her sour mood, but now both she and Billy are hiding guilty secrets from their spouse.

Billy is awkward around Manpreet after their near-kiss, and later he can't handle the guilt as he blurts out a confession to Dawn - he's been messaging another woman online!

Billy is surprised but grateful when Dawn forgives him and shows understanding, unaware that Dawn has crossed the line even further with Joe.

Their conversation leaves Dawn in turmoil, but will she come clean to Billy?

3. Sarah Sugden is led astray by bad boy Kammy

Ross with Kammy and Sarah in Emmerdale. ITV

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is suspicious to see Ross Barton (Michael Parr) driving a swanky new pick-up, given the spate of local farm machinery thefts.

Mack later fails to stop a quad bike being stolen from Moira Dingle's (Natalie J Robb) farm, and he accuses Ross.

Meanwhile, newcomer Kammy is found by Sarah as he struggles to start a quad bike - and she doesn't buy his cover story.

Charity catches the pair looking cosy ITV

But Sarah is intrigued and there's clearly a spark with Kammy, who grows nervous about his thieving actions.

Sarah covers for Kammy with Ross, and asks to be in on his antics!

Kammy and Sarah race stolen quad bikes, and soon Sarah is finding some much-needed joy after recent events.

But when Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) walks in on Sarah and Kammy looking close, how will she react?

4. Chas Dingle collapses amid John Sugden fears

Chas and Liam celebrate. ITV

John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) confides in Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) his plan to get Chas to warm to him.

Soon, Chas and fiancé Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) are shocked to walk into a surprise engagement party for them at the Woolpack.

Aaron is keen for John to get the credit, but they're interrupted when Ella Forster (Paula Lane) awkwardly walks in and ends up ranting to John about Chas.

Ella is not happy. ITV

John soon seizes the moment to propose to Aaron, who says yes.

But Chas is less than thrilled, and John listens in when she expresses her reservations about him to Aaron.

Aaron agrees to marry another Sugden! ITV

Growing more and more paranoid, John obsesses over Chas's doubts.

But the night takes another turn when a spilled drink leads to a row between Chas and Ella.

What's wrong with Chas? ITV

With Ella and Chas's bust-up the talk of the village, John continues to fixate on Chas, and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) urges him to play the long game to win her round.

When Chas suddenly collapses in the pub, will medic John be able to help her?

5. Jai Sharma is suspicious of Caleb Miligan

Jai is onto Caleb. ITV

Jai is suspicious and resentful that Caleb and Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay) are not pulling their weight at the depot.

Jai is determined to bring Caleb down a peg or two, and becomes convinced that he has something to hide.

Then, when the briefest mention of Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day) makes Caleb visibly uneasy, Jai is sure he's onto something.

Will Jai unearth the deadly secret?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

