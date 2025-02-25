Things quickly progress when Sarah (Katie Hill) meets Kammy, who is struggling to start the stolen quad. As they begin to build a relationship, it's evident that under Kammy's influence, Sarah goes back to her roots as a true Dingle...

As the Dales' newest bad boy, the soap has promised that Kammy will introduce an element of danger, romance, excitement and his inherent charm to the village.

But will the Dingles accept Kammy with open arms, or do they need to watch their backs?

Speaking of his new role, Shebz Miah – who has previously appeared in Casualty and Doctors – said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Everyone has been so welcoming and I already feel like a part of the family.

"I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better job - the character is such an exciting one to play and Kammy will definitely ruffle a few feathers, but he does have the gift of the gab so although he causes a lot of mischief, I think it will be hard not to like him!"

Meanwhile, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Shebz to Emmerdale as cheeky charmer Kammy. Charismatic, with a very playful spirit, but ultimately kind at heart, Yorkshire lad Kammy promises to bring both excitement and danger to the village."

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7pm and Thursday at 8pm on ITV, ITVX and STV.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.