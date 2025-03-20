Emmerdale's Joe Tate confirms daring plot in ITVX release – will Caleb Miligan be okay?
Warning: Contains major spoilers for Emmerdale's episode airing Thursday 20th March 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.
Caleb Miligan (William Ash) is to be the victim of Joe Tate's (Ned Porteous) dark scheme in Emmerdale – and he has no idea what his nephew is planning.
After manipulating Doctor Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) into helping him after lying that he had a genetic condition, Joe was handed a blood sample from Manpreet, who had acquired it while showing concern for a weary Caleb.
Joe claimed that he just wanted to find out if Caleb might have the same illness, but actually, he gave the sample to his own dodgy medic, Crowley.
Crowley tested it and confirmed that Caleb's kidney would be a match for Joe, who has chronic kidney disease.
Later at Home Farm, Joe was in high spirits as he flirted with secret lover Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley).
But he was unimpressed that cocky Ross Barton (Michael Parr) was now working on the security team for Kim Tate (Claire King).
Joe took Dawn to one of the houses in Home Farm's charge and the pair kissed passionately once more.
Later, though, we learned that Joe had been too exhausted for more, which we know is due to his illness.
Then Crowley informed Joe that he had booked the transplant for just two days' time, and Joe must deliver an unconscious Caleb to him for the surgery!
Joe had this all in hand, but as Caleb would inexplicably find himself with a missing kidney, Crowley insisted that Joe would have to leave the village and drop Dawn after the operation.
Will Joe's plan succeed, and what does this mean for Caleb's life?
And, if he survives all this, will Joe really exit as promised?
Anyone affected by chronic kidney disease can read more on the NHS website or visit Kidney research UK.
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.