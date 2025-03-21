The BBC declined to comment on the news when RadioTimes.com reached out for confirmation, but The Sun reports he'll be appearing in "an exciting episode" in a role yet to be revealed.

Parker will be known to fans of Emmerdale as Luke Posner, whose last appearance on the soap was in 2021, when his character left after struggling to come to terms with his sexuality and the death of his brother Lee (Kris Mochrie, who Parker is engaged to in real life).

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf/Maxine Howells

Following his exit, he landed roles in Peacock's 2022 Vampire Academy and Netflix’s Blood, Sex and Royalty.

As well as his upcoming mysterious role in Doctor Who, where he'll be joining Gatwa and new companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), he's set to star in the late Norman Lear's Netflix project The Corps.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 12th April 2025.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

