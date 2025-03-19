Riches, 23, is perhaps best known for his role in Heartstopper, where he plays James McEwan.

Last year, he appeared in Celebrity Big Brother, where he came 6th.

It's not yet known who Riches will play in Emmerdale, as the soap is keeping it under tight wraps for now, with an announcement set to be made soon with the details.

Fans can see Riches on screen in May.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Speaking of his new role, Riches said: "I’m beyond excited to be joining Emmerdale! It’s a real bucket list moment for me, especially since it was my grandad’s favourite soap, I just know he’d be over the moon.

"Everyone has been so lovely and welcoming, and the village is even more amazing in real life. I absolutely love my character (though I can’t spill too much just yet!), and I’m just so grateful for this opportunity. I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store…"

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw added: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Bradley to the Emmerdale family. Bradley brings a wealth of talent and his warmth, wit and charisma makes him perfect for this new Emmerdale role.

"We have some wonderful stories for him to play and we can't wait for the audience to see Bradley bring his new character bursting into life on screen."

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.