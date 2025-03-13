Amy was rescued, and she soon realised that the bracelet she had spotted on the body matched the one made for her by Nate and Tracy's (Amy Walsh) young daughter, Frankie.

In hospital, Amy tried to tell husband Matty (Ash Palmisciano) that Nate was under the water, but Matty couldn't understand what she was saying - and Amy died shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, single mum Tracy has been left high and dry as she hasn't been receiving child support payments, and remains unaware of Nate's fate.

Now, in a new interview with Digital Spy, Carter has explained that he knew about Nate's death all along.

"Basically, I was told a little while beforehand about the plan for Nate. I had a meeting with Sophie Roper, one of the producers at Emmerdale, and she told me the storylines that would happen for my exit," the actor said.

Nate had a very low-key exit - but now we know he's been murdered. ITV

And Carter added that he's looking forward to the moment viewers get to learn what really happened.

"It might sound cheesy, but I had goosebumps in the meeting. Ever since I heard, I've been excited to see it play out. As the audience still doesn't know exactly how it'll go from here, I'm excited for them to see it now.

"This is just the start of the unravelling. Amy has just passed away on the show and she knew that it was Nate down there in the lake.

"So obviously this is just the start of the audience getting to know what happened. I'm really excited for them to find out!"

Asked if he also knows who murdered poor Nate, Carter teased: "Yes, I know! But I wouldn't say anything because then it gives the storyline even more weight and power. When the unravelling does come about, it's just going to be massive.

"By not saying anything, I feel like I'm giving the audience a treat just so they can see it for themselves, because it's amazing. I think they're going to be gripped to their seats."

The actor is currently starring in a UK stage tour of Boys from the Blackstuff, and, with Nate's demise now confirmed, he revealed that knowing the twist inspired him to further his career.

"I spoke to some of my colleagues – including Eden [Taylor-Draper], who I'm close to. I remember saying: 'As sad as I am – because I know there's no going back – it almost gives me more reason just to go full force to the pedal outside of Emmerdale and really give it my all.'

"Once you know there's no option for a potential return, you think to yourself: 'OK, it's now or never and I need to go for it, full steam ahead, because there's no safety blanket.'"

As for Nate, who is responsible for putting him in a watery grave? It looks like we can expect a dramatic unveiling - it's just a matter of time before all is revealed.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

