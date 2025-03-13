Two shocking secrets were finally exposed to those kept in the dark in the latest instalment of Emmerdale.

Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) has been desperate to protect daughter Steph (played by Georgia Jay) from the horrific truth that she was conceived as a result of child sexual abuse at the hands of father Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day).

Anthony ended up dead at the hands of tormented Ruby, with her husband Caleb Miligan (William Ash) and several members of his extended family involved in the murder cover-up.

But oblivious Steph knew something sinister was going on, and was hellbent on going to the police unless her parents told her everything.

This is the moment everything changed for all concerned, and major spoilers follow from this point onwards.

Ruby and Steph in Emmerdale. ITV

Caleb confessed to killing Anthony, and Steph ordered him to hand himself in to the police.

Vowing to Ruby that she was strong and that he could handle this, Caleb headed off to do just that - prompting Ruby to reveal all in devastating scenes.

The revelation of Anthony's sickening true colours left Steph reeling - and she turned her disgust onto herself when she realised that she was the product of the abuse.

A broken Ruby told Steph she would die for her, ultimately confessing that she, not Caleb, had murdered Anthony.

While the women raced to the police station and managed to stop Caleb from handing himself in, viewers were left wondering where the fractured family go from here.

And this harrowing tale wasn't the only reveal to take place, as it finally dawned on grieving Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) that Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) had been the late Suzy Merton's (Martelle Edinborough) secret other woman.

All hell broke loose in the Woolpack as Vanessa publicly shamed Mary, but has this bombshell destroyed the pair's friendship forever?

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

