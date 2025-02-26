When survivor Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) brutally attacked child rapist Anthony over his abuse of daughter Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly), he thought he had killed him.

Aaron's boyfriend John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) protected Aaron by getting rid of the body, but refused to share where evil Anthony had ended up.

Then they found out that Ruby had been the one to kill Anthony, with her husband Caleb Miligan (William Ash) and his half-siblings Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) also drawn into the secret.

With Cain and Caleb at each other's throats due to Cain's fling with Ruby, Chas told son Aaron that they should go to the police and secure their freedom by being the first to report Anthony's death.

Knowing he was keeping a huge secret, Chas questioned John's loyalty, leading a torn Aaron to ask him where he had disposed of the body.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

John was offended that Aaron didn't trust him, and Aaron urged his mum to back off.

But then the group were called to meet John at a quiet location, where he revealed that Anthony was buried in that very spot.

Ruby was shaken to the core, while John exposed Chas's plan to go to the police, which did not go down well with Cain and Caleb!

But as John insisted that his own motives were pure, he urged them all to unite and stay strong, and they came to an agreement.

At the flat, Aaron apologised to John, and the pair declared their love - but, whether intentional or not, there was the unsettling feeling that John would always have something to hold over Aaron.

Meanwhile, Ruby sobbed over her father's makeshift grave, leaving fans wondering whether it's only a matter of time before she buckles under the weight of this harrowing secret.

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.