However, fans shouldn't worry, as this has just made room for hour-long episodes of the soaps instead.

Emmerdale will air from 7:30pm to 8:30pm tonight (Thursday 20th March), with Coronation Street's hour-long episode having already aired earlier this week, on 19th March.

All episodes from this week are all available to watch on ITVX already, with plenty of drama going on in both Weatherfield and Emmerdale village.

Over on the cobbles, Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis) finds himself face-to-face with ex-fiancé Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) as he suggests that the pair should start a new life together.

Meanwhile over on Emmerdale, Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) is led astray by bad boy Kammy (Shebz Miah), as the pair race stolen quad bikes, provided some much-needed joy for Sarah after recent weeks.

Tomorrow night (21st March) will see England take on Albania in both teams' opening Group K match, with it marking Thomas Tuchel's first match as head coach of England.

Featuring analysis from Roy Keane and Ian Wright and commentary by Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon, it'll be a match to kick off all the World Cup excitement ahead of next year's tournament.

