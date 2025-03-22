This left fans wondering if Caleb would be meeting a tragic end in 2025, and pondering just how this might happen.

Now Caleb's nephew, Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), has targeted him to extract Caleb's kidney for a transplant to save ailing Joe's life, as the latter is suffering with chronic kidney disease.

Ordered to deliver an unconscious Caleb for the operation, Joe promised his apparent surgeon Crowley that he was already on the case.

Next week, ahead of the surgery, a shifty Joe suddenly ends his affair with married Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley), despite her suggesting some romantic new plans for them.

Kim Tate (Claire King) notices Dawn's disappointment over Joe and tries to convince her of his true colours, urging Dawn to focus on her husband Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) instead.

In the Woolpack, Joe's conversation with Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), who Joe lied to about Caleb's health, is clocked by an intrigued Ross Barton (Michael Parr).

Ross goes to Kim, who tells him she needs concrete evidence on Joe's schemes.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile, a secret meeting between Joe and Crowley in a lay-by, as they discuss the final details for the operation, is interrupted by Ross.

This leaves Crowley spooked and ready to postpone unless Joe can get Ross off their backs - and before long, Ross receives a shocking phone call that distracts him from the situation.

With Ross busy, Joe's surgery is set. But after failing to drug Caleb via a woman called Gina, Joe turns to violent methods.

Joe orders someone called Shaun to stab Caleb and steal his car, and soon, Joe takes a seriously injured Caleb to a private surgery, where an uneasy Crowley is waiting.

Crowley is out of his depth - this is not what he signed up for!

With the stabbing too severe, Crowley fears he won't be able to save Caleb's life and things turn critical when, taking us right back to that sinister flash-forward scene, Caleb flatlines on the operating table.

While an under pressure Crowley tries to save him and perform a successful transplant, Ross and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) try to track down Joe.

Will Caleb die, or can Crowley ensure he survives this harrowing brush with death?

And with wife Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) awaiting a missing Caleb's return home for a family day, how long until she realises something is wrong?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 24th March 2025.

Anyone affected by chronic kidney disease can read more on the NHS website or visit Kidney research UK.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.