With Chas still suffering with pain from the effects of the limousine crash, she was seen opening some painkillers as son Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and his new fiancé John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) arrived in the backroom of the Woolpack.

Chas mentioned that she had lost her engagement ring, but asked the pair not to tell her fiancé, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

GP Liam was due back to work after his own recovery from the accident, and Chas urged him to make the best of the awkward situation given his ex, Ella Forster (Paula Lane), worked as a receptionist at the surgery.

Meanwhile, John had been given an unwanted day off from his own role as a medic, but he continued to try and win Chas over after clocking her unease over his proposal to Aaron.

Chas turned down John's offer to help with the lifting for the pub's delivery, and he confided in half-sister Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) that he didn't know how to earn Chas's approval.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Vic encouraged John to be patient, insisting that Chas valued loyalty and that he should concentrate on Aaron instead.

But with John adamant on talking to Chas again, he and Victoria headed to the Woolpack, where they found Chas unconscious and bleeding from a head wound, having collapsed and banged her head moments earlier.

John rushed to help Chas, who was taken to hospital. Liam was horrified to hear that there were alarmingly high levels of codeine in Chas's system, but she claimed she had only been taking the pills as prescribed.

As Liam told a doctor that he had also been monitoring Chas's intake and she can't possibly have overdosed, it was confirmed that somehow, she had.

Has Chas been spiked, and if so, by who?

Official spoilers tease that next week, an accused Ella is hellbent on proving her innocence as she brands Chas an addict. But is Ella covering up her own lies, or might shady John be behind all this?

Whether John is capable of hurting Chas remains to be seen, but we're certainly finding it hard to trust him.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.