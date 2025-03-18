Elsewhere, April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) faces more reminders of her recent past as she struggles to adjust to home life.

Meanwhile Kammy (Shebz Miah) achieves something almost impossible – impressing Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)!

Ella Forster (Paula Lane) targets Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) amid the latest accusations against her, and Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) spots an opportunity.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 24th - 28th March 2025.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Jai Sharma plays detective over Anthony Fox as Steph Miligan remains in turmoil

Steph and Ruby bond. ITV

Steph continues to be traumatised by the newfound knowledge of her paternity after mum Ruby (Beth Cordingly) told her she was conceived through abuse from the latter's father Anthony.

Jai takes advantage when he sees Steph upset, trying to coax information out of her and pressing further when he notices that Steph can't help reacting to every mention of Anthony's name.

Then Caleb (William Ash) appears, protecting the murderous truth by coming up with a cover story on the spot to explain Anthony's sudden disappearance.

Later, Steph opens up to her mum, confiding that she hates her reflection as all she can see is Anthony, and Ruby hopes she's provided some closure.

But Steph is soon busy looking up plastic surgery providers to rid herself of Anthony's presence.

The next day, Ruby and Caleb plan a family day out, but when Caleb fails to return from the depot after a 'quick' errand, Ruby and Steph make progress and start to form an honest bond for the first time in their lives.

Meanwhile, Jai isn't giving up and quizzes ex-wife Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) about Anthony's mysterious disappearance, knowing that Laurel reported an incident between her and Anthony.

Will Laurel speak to Jai about it, and where is Caleb?

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

2. April Windsor's troubles take mysterious turn

April feels out of place. ITV

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) hides a letter from vulnerable April next week.

The letter is from Dylan (Fred Kettle), who is currently in rehab paid for by guilty Marlon.

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) urges Marlon to give April the letter, but there's another distraction when April gathers at Laurel's house with pal Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) and friends.

Marlon and Rhona in Emmerdale. ITV

April's experiences set her apart from her friends, and things soon take another turn when Marlon and wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) arrive at the party.

The couple wonder how they can handle their daughter going forward, but what exactly happens with April in these scenes?

3. Kammy impresses Cain Dingle amid Sarah Sugden romance

Cain, impressed? What a shock. ITV

Sarah Sugden's (Katie Hill) blossoming relationship with Kammy goes from strength to strength as they work together at the garage, where Kammy has been given a trial despite objections from concerned Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

Cain is initially sceptical, but he begins to warm to Kammy after seeing his good work.

But as for love's young dream, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) is worried, knowing that Sarah hasn't disclosed her health condition to Kammy.

Will Sarah open up, and how might Kammy react if she does?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

4. Bitter Ella Forster exposes a secret after Chas Dingle accusations

Ella is left furious once more. ITV

Ella is seemingly hellbent on proving her innocence after being accused of spiking Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), despite the latter withdrawing her statement.

Ella stands firm and refuses to leave the village, later announcing that she's going to prove that Chas framed her.

Ella urges Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) to believe that Chas likely has an addiction to painkillers.

Chas is not happy to find Liam checking on her pill consumption, and she furiously confronts Ella, who sticks to her guns and insists Chas must have overdosed due to an addiction.

Liam and Chas are at their wits' end over Ella's interferences in their relationship, while Ella is distraught when Manpreet orders her to move out immediately.

But Ella takes revenge and leaves Manpreet mortified when she publicly reveals Manpreet is being blackmailed over racy online pictures!

Is Ella innocent of drugging Chas? And even if she is, with an exit said to be confirmed, is Ella burning all her bridges in the village?

5. Nicola King turns cunning as Brenda Walker receives news?

Nicola's cogs are whirring. ITV

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) is bemused when Nicola points out that she's seemingly won a magazine competition.

But Nicola is incredulous when Brenda announces that she's turning down the prize.

Will this give Nicola a cunning idea?

And with Brenda set to be leaving the village, will this news lead to her departure?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.