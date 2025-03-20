Emmerdale's Ella Forster makes big threat in ITVX edition
Warning: contains spoilers for Emmerdale's episode airing Thursday 20th March 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.
Ella Forster (Paula Lane) made a powerful threat amid some serious accusations against her in the latest dramatic edition of Emmerdale.
With Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) having collapsed with an overdose of codeine, her fiancé Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) went on a mission to find out who had spiked her.
He soon concluded that his ex, Ella, was guilty when Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) revealed she had seen her lurking in the back of the Woolpack.
Liam confronted Ella, who admitted that she had stolen Chas's engagement ring but denied tampering with her painkillers.
Now aware that Liam was investigating recent events, Chas discharged herself from hospital and found Liam in the village with her ring back in his possession.
The police were called and Ella was arrested, but she was later released pending further investigation.
Liam was adamant that Ella must not return to work at the surgery, so Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) was forced to sack her.
Still, Ella refused to let the situation bully her out of the village - even when Chas offered to withdraw her statement if Ella walked away for good.
Telling Manpreet she believed that Chas was an addict who was trying to cover her own tracks, Ella vowed to expose Chas for "who she really is".
But is Ella correct and is Chas's offer, coupled with her early return from hospital, a sign of her secrecy - or is Ella actually hiding her own guilt?
And what about John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), who tried to defend Ella and continues to pique our suspicions in general?
Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
