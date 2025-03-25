Over at Home Farm, cheating Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) feels awful when husband Billy (Jay Kontzle) seems determined to focus on their marriage.

Elsewhere, newcomer Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah) is in trouble with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) stuns Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) with a big offer.

Finally, Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) makes a decision - but with Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) up to no good and Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) longing to reconcile, how will things pan out?

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for 31st March - 4th April 2025.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Ella Forster attacks Liam Cavanagh – has she killed him?

Liam and Chas are desperate to be rid of Ella. ITV

Liam and new fiancée Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) grow increasingly concerned by Ella's persistent messages and calls to them.

John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) advises Liam to turn off his phone, and things initially seem to calm down.

But when Belle receives an email cancelling Liam and Chas's wedding, it looks like Ella has escalated her campaign of harassment.

Ella demands an audience with Liam. ITV

A desperate Liam calls the police, and the situation intensifies when a window is smashed at the Woolpack.

Liam and Chas are convinced it's Ella's doing, but they're unaware that Ella is watching them.

Ella later confronts Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) at the house, demanding to speak to Liam and holding Mandy against her will when she refuses.

This forces Liam to come home, where Ella tries to convince him she's being framed over Chas's spiking.

Ella goes on the attack. ITV

Liam tries to trick a confession out of Ella by pretending he wants to get back together with her, but Ella cottons onto the deception and grabs a knife!

Chas and Mandy arrive, and Ella runs off, chased by Liam. In the woods, there's a confrontation and Ella pushes Liam, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Ella thinks she's killed Liam and sobs over his body, but what happens next?

Has Ella killed for a second time?

2. April Windsor found unconscious in drugs horror

Rhona and Marlon despair. ITV

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) tries to make April see he's not angry, just worried about her - but their attempts to make up don't go well.

Marlon then finally admits it was him who framed Dylan (Fred Kettle) for stealing the ketamine.

April is shocked, while Marlon is desperate to fix things and shows her the letter from Dylan which proves her friend still cares about her.

As April rushes off, Marlon fears he's made things worse.

The day takes a turn, though, when April emerges from the vet's with a vial of ketamine.

Marlon finds an unconscious April. ITV

Marlon is horrified to find April laying unconscious with an empty vial of ketamine beside her.

It looks like April will be OK, though, as Marlon later secretly plants a tracking device in April's coat.

Soon he realises wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) has discovered the tracker, and she urges Marlon to give April the freedom she wants.

Marlon is faced with a decision, but will he and April make amends?

3. Dawn Fletcher guilt-ridden as Billy Fletcher makes an effort to fix their marriage

Kim has a plan. ITV

Dawn feels wretched by Billy's genuine desire to fix things between them.

With Dawn having had an affair with Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), is she committed to putting her marriage first now?

Kim Tate (Claire King) remains determined to steer Dawn in the best direction for her, and she deliberately engineers time for Billy and Dawn to be alone together.

Can Dawn move on, or will she confess her betrayal?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

4. Kammy Hadiq faces big accusation – and Cain Dingle's wrath

Kammy is accused. ITV

Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) offers Kammy a joyride in a sports car that the garage is servicing, but he refuses.

Then the owner of the car accuses Kammy of scratching his vehicle, and Sarah is furious when Cain refuses to back Kammy up when he denies any wrongdoing.

The customer ends his contract with the garage, leading Cain to sack both Sarah and Kammy.

Has Cain been too hasty? When isn't he...

5. Jacob Gallagher makes Belle Dingle a shock offer

Belle is shocked. ITV

Ever since the deaths of Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough), Take a Vow has been left in the capable hands of Belle, who had recently returned to work as a wedding planner after a traumatic time of her own.

But next week, having inherited the business from mum Leyla, Jacob offers to sell Take a Vow to Belle!

Belle is reeling from Jacob's shock suggestion, but will she take him up on it?

6. Brenda Walker reveals plans as Pollard gets his hopes up for reunion amid Nicola King scheme

Nicola is wrongfooted. ITV

Nicola remains determined to secure Brenda's cruise tickets for herself and Jimmy King (Nick Miles).

When Brenda reveals she's going on the cruise alone, Nicola shifts tactics and tries to become Brenda's plus-one!

Jimmy is put out by shameless Nicola's plotting, but what will Brenda say?

Pollard gets his hopes up! ITV

Meanwhile, Jimmy tells Pollard there might still be a chance for him with Brenda.

When Brenda tries to talk to Pollard, he gets the wrong idea.

As Pollard gets his hopes up, is he in for a huge let-down?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.