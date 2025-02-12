Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) endured a tense day in the latest edition of Emmerdale, following her decision to visit ex-husband Tom King (James Chase) in prison.

Convicted of coercive control and assault on Belle last year, Tom hoped to regain control, making out he simply wanted to make amends.

Ahead of the meeting, Belle's sister-in-law Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) expressed her concerns, despite previously encouraging Belle to attend.

James Chase as Tom King in Emmerdale. ITV

After being reminded of her own trauma this week, Lydia feared that seeing Tom would set back Belle's recovery from her abuse, but Belle insisted that she was ready to face him.

At the prison, Tom began by playing nice with Belle, even attempting to glean information about her life now.

Belle turned the conversation back onto his vile behaviour towards her, but Tom insisted that they could save their marriage.

Instead, Belle replied that the only thing to be done now was to secure a divorce, and told Tom that they were not playing his games of denial any more.

Tom soon turned nasty, vowing to fight Belle for everything - but, as she pointed out, there was nothing left to fight for, and it was plain that he had learned absolutely nothing.

When Tom shouted her down, Belle stayed calm and made it clear that she would get her divorce.

With that, Belle bid Tom goodbye and walked away for good, and there was a sense of closure as she smiled to herself.

Updating Lydia at home, Belle said it was now time for her to do whatever she pleased.

"I'm so happy," she beamed.

So, it's a fresh new start at last for Belle. What's next for the beloved character?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1.

