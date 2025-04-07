The character has been embracing a more reckless side ever since she met new boyfriend Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah), and last week, the pair were sacked by Sarah's granddad Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

In retaliation, Sarah stole the cashbox from the garage and refused to give it back, with Cain at the end of his tether as Sarah's gran Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) ordered her to return to work the following day.

At the café, Sarah offered to help Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) move some computer gear at the scrapyard, before she met Kammy and urged him to play along as she offered Cain an apology.

Shebz Miah as Kammy and Katie Hill as Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale. ITV

Cain fell for the ruse, and it became clear to viewers that Sarah had no intention of behaving herself.

In a furtive moment, she stole Cain's car keys and instructed Kammy to drive off in the vehicle once the coast was clear.

Unbeknown to Sarah and Kammy, her ex Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) saw Kammy taking Cain's car and, after failing to get in touch with Sarah, he called the police.

Far from the incident being just a joyride, Sarah had bigger plans in mind, and Kammy was not impressed when Sarah shut Rodney inside a van and went on to steal the equipment he'd been moving.

Kammy walked away, and a defiant Sarah drove off with the gear in the boot.

But when PC Mike Swirling (Andy Moore) pulled her over, her cocky demeanour soon fizzled out when the police officer searched the boot!

In the village, Cain was shocked when Swirling delivered the news that Sarah had been arrested, with the car theft apparently the least of their worries.

Will Sarah be able to wriggle out of trouble?

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

