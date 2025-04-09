After a solo rampage at the scrapyard following a medical slip up at the surgery, John slept on the sofa, leaving fiancé Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) concerned.

John brushed this off, and when he bumped into patient Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) in the café, he felt validated by her decision to enjoy an unhealthy breakfast.

Cheered by this discovery, John invited Aaron to lunch at the Hide, only to end up in a row with boss Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

When John pointed out that Kerry doesn't look after herself, so this should put him in the clear regarding his misdiagnosis, Liam refused to tolerate this excuse and revealed he was now reviewing all of John's recent work.

Liam told John to treat this as an official warning, and an incredulous John was no longer in the mood for a meal.

As Aaron was arriving to meet him, John ordered him to leave him alone – to which Aaron retorted that if he carried on like this, he'd leave him alone for good.

Having overheard John and Liam's exchange, John's half-sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) followed him and urged him to open up about what was going on.

John confessed that he had messed up on someone's treatment before, when an army patient had a bad reaction to some medication.

Sympathetic Vic explained that she had almost caused Jacob Gallagher's (Joe-Warren Plant) death when he ate food containing nuts, which he was severely allergic to.

She urged John to move on and accept that he would do things differently in the future, and later, Vic updated Aaron.

Meanwhile, John was seen in the hospital room of a mysterious man, who was on a ventilator.

"What am I gonna have to do?" John asked darkly.

With Jacob set to go into anaphylactic shock this week, does this mean that John, armed with the knowledge of Vic's blunder, is about to spike Jacob just so he can play hero?

And who is the man John is visiting? Could he be the army man John messed up with, or might he be Aidan Moore – or are both men one and the same?

A series of flashbacks are on the way, so we may be about to get our answers.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1.

