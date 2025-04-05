Emmerdale confirms John Sugden flashbacks to reveal secret truths about mysterious character
Viewers – and those closest to the character – are in for quite a shock.
Next week is set to be quite a dramatic one for Emmerdale's residents, particularly those who are close to John Sugden.
Played by Oliver Farnworth, the character has become a staple of the village, winning the Dales over with his supportive and considerate attitude.
But all that could be about to change.
Victoria's (Isabel Hodgins) brother and Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) fiancé has been keeping secrets, and once they come to light, they could have devastating consequences.
Next week's episodes are set to reveal his true persona through a series of flashbacks which will challenge viewers' perceptions of the man they've seen on screen so far.
Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said of the storyline: "Since enigmatic and inscrutable John Sugden arrived on our screens last summer, he's managed to hide some pretty big secrets from his family and friends.
"As his clandestine acts are revealed, the audience has an opportunity to really get inside John's mind and to finally understand exactly what this mysterious character is really about."
