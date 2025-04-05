But all that could be about to change.

Isabel Hodgins as Victoria and Oliver Farnworth as John Sugden in Emmerdale. ITV

Victoria's (Isabel Hodgins) brother and Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) fiancé has been keeping secrets, and once they come to light, they could have devastating consequences.

Next week's episodes are set to reveal his true persona through a series of flashbacks which will challenge viewers' perceptions of the man they've seen on screen so far.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said of the storyline: "Since enigmatic and inscrutable John Sugden arrived on our screens last summer, he's managed to hide some pretty big secrets from his family and friends.

"As his clandestine acts are revealed, the audience has an opportunity to really get inside John's mind and to finally understand exactly what this mysterious character is really about."

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

