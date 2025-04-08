Meanwhile, Caleb Miligan (William Ash) starts asking questions about nephew Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), just as Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) makes her choice between lover Joe and husband Billy (Jay Kontzle).

Also, love rivals Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah) go head-to-head.

Finally, will Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) find out what really happened to estranged husband Nate (Jurell Carter)?

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for 14th - 18th April 2025.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. John Sugden faces questions over Anthony Fox's body amid Aaron Dingle fears

John opens up to Aaron. ITV

When Aaron suggests using mum Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) wedding bookings for their own big day, he's disappointed by John's tepid reaction.

John is annoyed not to have been consulted and storms out. Aaron is left confused, but the following day, John apologises, and Aaron is surprised by John's reflective mood and his eagerness to discuss his faults in their relationship.

John opens up to Aaron over his issues surrounding control, and Aaron reassures him.

But Aaron is oblivious to the lengths John has gone to to maintain control, and John's awkward when Aaron asks who he'll be inviting to the wedding.

Victoria intervenes. ITV

John tries to explain his lack of family and friends, but will Aaron grow suspicious?

Well-meaning Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) feels sorry for John, and she plans to contact some of his army friends for the stag do. How will John react?

Well, soon John has another pressing matter to deal with.

When Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay) spirals, believing that Anthony is still alive and that he sent some flowers, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) admits he sent them, and he backs off in humiliation when Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) discloses the abuse.

John is questioned by the Miligans. ITV

Later, the family find Steph trying to dig up Anthony's body in the woods. But when they realise that the soil seems undisturbed, the clan question John, who claimed to have buried the body there.

The group end up asking if Anthony is really dead, so how will John wriggle out of this? Are the Miligans right about Anthony?

Emmerdale recently confirmed that John's secrets will come to light in the coming weeks - but just how sinister will he turn out to be?

2. Caleb Miligan becomes suspicious of Joe Tate as Dawn Fletcher makes a decision

Noah and Caleb in Emmerdale. ITV

Joe observes the Miligans' exchange with Jai with intrigue, and the clan begin to worry about Joe's interference in their affairs.

Caleb decides to keep his enemies close by inviting Joe over for lunch.

But Joe panics to realise he's left his coat at Mill Cottage - with his pills for the kidney transplant in the pocket.

Steph hands over Joe's coat, but the medication falls out, and Caleb is intrigued to see Joe stuffing the pills back in his pocket.

Joe and Dawn at Home Farm in Emmerdale. ITV

A suspicious Caleb vows to find out why Joe has such an interest in his family's lives, and forming his plan, Caleb tears down a light fixture at the depot to bring his other nephew, Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), over for repairs.

While Noah works, Caleb subtly grills him about Joe, and when Noah describes his visions of Joe while he was spiked, Caleb's cogs start whirring.

As Caleb investigates further, will he uncover Joe's recent theft of his kidney?

Meanwhile, Joe reiterates his feelings for Dawn and his determination to win her back around, leaving Kim Tate (Claire King) uneasy.

When Joe insists to Dawn that she still loves him, Dawn knows he's right and is left torn between her head and her heart.

As Joe tries to convince Dawn to leave Billy, Dawn is flustered, and soon she realises she must choose once and for all.

Avoiding Billy again, overwhelmed Dawn opens up to Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker).

But when Dawn tells Joe her decision, who has she chosen to be with?

3. Jacob Gallagher and Kammy Hadiq go head-to-head

Jacob and Kammy make a deal. ITV

Jacob continues to pine over Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), and he's determined to expose her new beau Kammy as a cheat by catching him with another woman.

Later, Jacob and Kammy butt heads over Sarah, and Jacob agrees to race Kammy on dirt bikes.

Charity (Emma Atkins) and Sam Dingle (James Hooton) try to protest, but Jacob is confident that he'll win.

Charity is concerned for Jacob's safety, and she suggests a training plan to help his chances.

But how will Sarah react to this competition between her ex and her new boyfriend?

4. Will Nate Robinson's body be found as a search begins?

Nate hasn't abandoned his responsibilities - he's been murdered. ITV

Tracy has been struggling with money since Nate, father of her young daughter Frankie, stopped paying her child support.

But what Tracy doesn't know is that Nate is dead, with the late Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) having seen his body in the lake prior to her own untimely death.

With Tracy now sacked from the shop for stealing thousands in cash, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) encourages Tracy to take some agency and search for Nate.

But will she get close to the murky truth? And who killed Nate?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

