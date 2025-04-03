In today's episode, which is already available to watch on ITVX, Mandy (Lisa Riley) discovered Ella in the kitchen, who said she was looking for Liam. Mandy was then left reeling when Ella found a knife and threatened her with it and forced her to call Liam.

When Liam arrived, he managed to trick Ella into thinking they could have a chance of rekindling their relationship if she was just honest.

However, when Ella realised that Liam was lying, a confrontation between the pair took place and Ella pushed Liam in the woods – resulting in him hitting his head on a rock.

Elle and Liam in Emmerdale. ITV

After panicking that she had killed Liam, he thankfully woke up, but it wasn't long before Ella was arrested and taken away.

While ITV is yet to confirm Paula Lane's exit from the soap, her departure was hinted at when an online post appeared to confirm the actress was indeed leaving.

On a talent Spotlight page shared by Lane herself on her Instagram bio, it stated that she finished filming with Emmerdale in February 2025, suggesting the character would depart the ITV soap on-screen in spring 2025.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for confirmation.

So this could well be the last time Ella is seen on screens, but as this is a soap, anything or anyone can come back to cause chaos when they least expect it.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

