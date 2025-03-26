With Ella hellbent on proving her innocence, she claimed that Chas must be an addict who overdosed on her pain medication - playing on Liam's insecurities by reminding him that he previously missed the signs in Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi).

Chas was furious, and when Ella's housemate Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) asked her to move out and revealed that she too believed Ella was guilty, Ella publicly exposed Manpreet's racy online secret!

Manpreet insisted that Ella was deranged, and Ella spent the night at the B&B before announcing that she would be leaving the village that very day.

Packing up her car, Ella told Chas and other onlookers that Chas was poisonous, and that her world would come crashing down around her just like Ella's has.

With that, Ella handed Manpreet her house keys and drove away - but is that the last we've seen of her?

Has Ella Forster left Emmerdale?

Ella lurking in the village? ITV

While it seems the character won't be around for much longer, official Emmerdale spoilers have confirmed that Ella's story is not over yet.

Unwilling to let matters lie, next week Ella bombards Chas and Liam with calls and messages.

When the couple's wedding is cancelled and a window is smashed at the Woolpack, they're certain this is all vengeful Ella's doing.

Ella is seen watching Liam and Chas in the village, and she later holds former friend Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) against her will, demanding to see Liam.

When Liam arrives, Ella insists once more that she's been framed.

But he tries to trick her into a confession over Chas's spiking by pretending to want a romantic reunion with Ella.

Ella standing over injured Liam in Emmerdale. ITV

Ella sees right through this, and things escalate when Ella picks up a knife and Liam gives chase.

In the woods, Ella pushes Liam, who falls and hits his head.

Ella sobs over Liam's body, believing she's killed him. But has she committed murder for the second time in her life?

A spring exit was hinted at when an online post appeared to confirm that star Paula Lane would be leaving the ITV soap - but how will Ella bow out?

Is she truly innocent over Chas, and as the drama unfolds, will Ella be going back to prison either way?

