The ITV soap began its latest instalment with medic John recalling key moments during his time in the village.

These included saving the lives of fiancé Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), Aaron's mum Chas (Lucy Pargeter), and her sisters-in-law Ruby (Beth Cordingly) and Moira (Natalie J Robb).

Desperate to get back in Doctor Liam Cavanagh's (Jonny McPherson) good books, John stole Jacob's life-saving AAI pen and ensured the trainee doctor drank from a coffee containing almond milk, which Jacob was severely allergic to.

Jacob went into anaphylactic shock in front of his ex, John's half-sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), and was unable to find his pen as John sprung into action.

Jacob was deteriorating fast, and John administered the care he needed while instructing Vic to call Liam and an ambulance.

John made sure Jacob went into anaphylactic shock. ITV

Jacob recovered, and Liam was so impressed with John that he rescinded the official warning he'd previously given him.

John was delighted that his scheme had paid off, and celebrated with some spontaneous passion with Aaron, before receiving a hero's welcome at the Woolpack.

Here's where the major spoilers come in, as the full extent of John's twisted actions were laid bare.

Throughout the course the episode, flashbacks showed that John was behind everything that Ella Forster (Paula Lane) had been accused of.

From tampering with Chas's medication, to throwing a brick through the pub's window and cancelling her wedding to Liam, John had done it all.

But that was only the half of it, as during the barn fire, we saw Nate's (Jurell Carter) last moments alive.

Emmerdale.

With Nate in pain after his beating from dad Cain (Jeff Hordley), John took action and prepared a syringe with "something to help".

It appeared that John really had intended to help Nate, with memories plaguing him as he feared losing another patient in the present day.

But to John's horror, Nate had collapsed; and he may well be the person mentioned who had a bad reaction to John's treatment.

Nate lost his life due to John's actions, leaving John to wrap up his body and ultimately dump poor Nate over some railings and into the lake – where the late Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) recognised the bracelet on his arm.

With Nate's estranged wife Tracy (Amy Walsh) exposed for theft after struggling for money without Nate's payments, Nate's relatives are starting to wonder why he's not been in touch.

Will Nate's body ever be found?

Speaking of the exciting reveals, Farnworth said he was pleased viewers have now seen John's true colours: "Yes, I think for me, the exciting thing is that the viewers find out first before anyone else in the village. So it's kind of like letting them into these big secrets that John's been harbouring.

"It's caused him a lot of stress and anguish having to hide things. I think the fact that the viewers find out first, is going to be really exciting although I'll see what the backlash is I guess! It was bound to happen at some point, so I'm glad it's come out now."

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

