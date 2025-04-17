Emmerdale's Danny Miller teases 'surprises not everyone will like' in upcoming Aaron and John wedding
A soap wedding is never really easy.
It wouldn't be a soap wedding without drama, and Aaron Dingle (played by Danny Miller) and John Sugden's (Oliver Farnworth) is set to be one for the ages, according to an Emmerdale star.
Over the past couple of months, we've seen the pair growing closer together, with the former completely unaware of John's dark past.
Only last week did viewers learn the true extent of John's issues – a series of flashbacks showing John's hero complex on full display, where he will take people to the brink of death before saving them; only this didn't work 100 per cent of the time, as he accidentally killed Nate (Jurrell Carter).
With Aaron completely unaware of his husband-to-be's villainous ways, and a wedding on the horizon, it only feels right and just in the soap genre that it's all set to explode soon.
Miller said as much to Metro, promising surprises, a special episode and some big talking points.
The actor shared: "I have never been a part of a story like this, where it’s gone on for so long that Aaron has been oblivious while the audience get the full detail, and I watch with interest to see what happens.
"There are a lot of surprises along the way, it’s not a normal wedding in terms of it being straightforward; it’s very different.
"They decided to show a new way of how we tell stories, to try and keep up with Netflix and Amazon and these brilliant dramas being made.
"So it’s a bit of a special episode, there are a fair few surprises, a couple that are huge and a couple that people will really enjoy – and some that people won’t!"
Miller concluded: "It’s good to get people talking. There are some really big moments in there that will blow the audience’s minds. To be a part of that is amazing."
Count us in.
Will Aaron learn the deadly truth about his fiancé before it's too late? Or is he in danger himself from the wicked Sugden?
Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
