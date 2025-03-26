Emmerdale's Joe Tate sets up stabbing horror ahead of secret transplant in ITVX edition
Warning: Contains major spoilers for Emmerdale's episode airing Wednesday 26th March 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.
Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) has set up a shocking ordeal for unsuspecting uncle Caleb Miligan (William Ash) in Emmerdale.
With Joe in desperate need of a new kidney, he concocted a fake tale of woe to doctor Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), leading her to take a blood sample from Caleb under false pretences.
Manpreet handed the sample to Joe, and his private doctor, Crowley (James Hillier), confirmed that Caleb's kidney was a match.
The pair planned the operation for this week, but Ross Barton (Michael Parr) stumbled upon their secret meeting, so Joe paid a man called Shaun (James Boyland) to attack Ross's brother Pete (Anthony Quinlan), to get him out of their way.
The next stage of the plan was to ensure Caleb was delivered to the clinic in an unconscious state.
Joe hired Gina (played by actress and comedian Sophie Craig) to lure Caleb in with a business deal so she could spike his coffee.
But when Caleb got a text from wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly) about troubled daughter Steph (Georgia Jay), he spilled his drink instead of consuming the drugged liquid.
Meanwhile, having dumped lover Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley), Joe backtracked, insisting that he shared her feelings.
The pair planned a future together, before Joe returned to the matter at hand.
He was unimpressed that Gina had failed her mission, and the pressure was on when Crowley reminded Joe how much was at stake here.
Joe vowed to ensure Caleb would be prepped and ready for surgery, and he handed over a knife and instructed Shaun to stab Caleb the very next morning!
But Joe insisted that everything had to go perfectly - otherwise it might be the last thing they ever do.
Will Caleb escape the clutches of Joe and Dr Crowley?
