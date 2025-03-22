There's a surprise update on a former Emmerdale regular in upcoming scenes, with fans of the ITV soap set to hear news of Pete Barton (played by Anthony Quinlan).

Pete left our screens back in 2020, moving to Liverpool to be with younger brother Ross (Michael Parr).

In his time in the Dales, Pete endured a love triangle with Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb), leading to him almost murdering Ross, before the pair buried the hatchet.

Pete also suffered the loss of dad James (Bill Ward) and brother Finn (Joe Gill), who died at the hands of his mother Emma (Gillian Kearney).

Ross pinning Joe against a wall in Emmerdale
Ross has been keeping tabs on Joe. ITV

It's no wonder Pete had to get away! But with Ross now back living in Emmerdale, little is known about what became of Pete.

Now, though, that's all about to change.

As Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) attempts to steal a kidney from Caleb Miligan (William Ash), Ross is tasked with uncovering what he's up to – and Joe is left plotting how to get Ross out of his orbit.

The next thing Ross knows, he receives a shocking phone call that Pete has been attacked!

Ross rushes off to see Pete in hospital, but it's not long before Ross is back chasing after Joe in the aftermath.

Does this mean that Ross has uncovered Joe's apparent role in Pete's situation?

Well, we don't yet know exactly what has happened to Pete – whether he's been injured or if, instead, Joe has engineered a hoax regarding Pete's welfare.

If Pete is badly hurt, we would assume that Ross would not be concerning himself with Joe's whereabouts; unless of course, Pete ends up dead at Joe's hands and Ross is out for blood...

Is Pete going to be okay?

You'll just have to watch Emmerdale from Monday 24th March to find out!

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

