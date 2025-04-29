Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) continues to be wary of John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), but will he live to regret goading him?

Finally, Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis) has something to say.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for 5th - 9th May 2025.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Joe Tate crosses another line as he threatens Clemmie Reed

Joe threatens Clemmie in Emmerdale. ITV

Billy Fletcher's (Jay Kontzle) hopes of rekindling his marriage to Dawn (Olivia Bromley) are shattered when she suggests he moves back out of Home Farm.

Later, Joe and Dawn believe they are alone, but as they share a kiss, her adopted daughter Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison) has seen the whole thing.

Billy learns the truth. ITV

Clemmie feigns illness, refusing to go back to school, and Dawn is oblivious over the real problem.

Joe is thrown when Clemmie reveals to him what she saw, and he desperately tries to placate her.

But Clemmie wants nothing to do with Joe, and when he tries to stop her leaving, she angrily bites his arm.

The next day, Joe tries to bribe Clemmie with a present for her silence.

But when he later finds her dismantling his gift, Joe angrily threatens that Clemmie will be sent into care if Dawn finds out that she bit him.

Dawn and Clemmie in Emmerdale. ITV

Clemmie fights back tears and Joe stands firm, forcing her to agree to stay quiet.

But when Billy finds Clemmie upset, she eventually admits to biting Joe and tells Billy about Joe's threats.

Billy darkens, and he's furious when Clemmie tells him she saw Joe and Dawn kissing...

2. Several villagers plot revenge on Joe Tate

Ruby helps orchestrate Joe's downfall. ITV

Billy tells Caleb Miligan (William Ash) about Joe's actions, and Caleb is quick to encourage Billy to get revenge, hoping this will sort out his own problem with Joe, who stole Caleb's kidney!

The plot thickens when Caleb's wife Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly) accidentally lets on to Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) that she knows about Noah Dingle's (Jack Downham) spiking.

Ruby is persuaded to spill the whole twisted tale, including Caleb's ordeal and Joe's drugging of Noah on the night of the limousine crash.

Charity is then able to work out that Joe took Caleb's kidney, and her anger towards Joe builds once more as she vows to make sure he gets what he deserves.

Ruby wonders if she's just signed Joe's death warrant, and at the Woolpack, all eyes are on Joe.

With Charity and Billy both out for revenge, Ruby and Caleb are pleased to have engineered Joe's downfall.

Joe's enemies have increased! ITV

Noah is blindsided when Charity outlines her plans for Joe, and the dark motivation for it.

Noah struggles to process the implications of Joe being the person who drugged him and left the deaths of three people on his conscience, but will he agree to Charity's scheme?

At Home Farm, a surprise party is planned for Lydia Dingle's (Karen Blick) birthday, but as the guests gather, something is afoot.

The focus isn't on the birthday girl, as the likes of Charity, Caleb, Billy and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) set their sights on Joe - but which one of them will get to him first?

3. Ross Barton has shock fling after Steph Miligan split

Steph dumps Ross. ITV

Ross is devastated when Steph calls off their relationship in order to spare his feelings and focus on her own recovery after the trauma of recent events.

Later, Ross spends the night with Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker)!

But on his way out of her house, Ross is quick to shrug Manpreet off when Caleb walks by.

Is Ross hopeful that he and Steph can reconcile, or might he and Manpreet arrange another tryst?

4. Mackenzie Boyd goads killer John Sugden

John Sugden in Emmerdale. ITV

Mack and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) decide on paintballing for Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and John's joint stag.

Mack goads John about his time in the military.

But Mack is clueless to the sinister truth about John, who has a hero complex and has been attacking people in order to save their lives and look like the village saviour.

So, with John having previously planned to kill Mack for interfering in his relationship with Aaron, only to accidentally injure Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) instead, might John target Mack again and, this time, succeed?

Or could Mack uncover John's dark deeds?

5. Gail Loman makes big announcement to Ryan Stocks

Is it all over? ITV

Ryan Stocks (James Moore) is taken aback when Gail tells him she doesn't think they're in love anymore.

A desperate Ryan begs Gail not to leave him, and Gail is left torn.

What will she decide?

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

