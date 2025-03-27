Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) hired Shaun (James Boyland) to stab his uncle Caleb, and as the plan was carried out, Joe was on hand to 'save the day'.

This was purely so he could steal Caleb's kidney in order to have a transplant!

As Joe took Caleb to his car and drove him to Dr Crowley's (James Hillier) clinic, the situation spiralled out of control, with Crowley trying to opt out of the plan and ordering Joe to take Caleb to a public hospital.

While Caleb's oblivious wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly) wondered where he had got to, as they had planned a family day with daughter Steph (Georgia Jay), Crowley relented and took charge of an injured Caleb.

But he began to fear that he couldn't save Caleb's life, and Joe watched over a nervous Crowley, who revealed that there was extensive internal damage to Caleb's body.

Meanwhile, Kim Tate (Claire King) showed a hurt Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) Joe's now-empty bedroom at Home Farm, proving that he was not committed to starting a new life with the married mum after all.

Ross Barton (Michael Parr) returned with news that big brother Pete (Anthony Quinlan) had been discharged from hospital, with fans aware that Joe had arranged his attack.

Tracking Joe's phone, Ross and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) set off to find out what he was up to, only to find Sam Dingle (James Hooton) eating in Joe's car, and relaying that, according to Kim, Joe was in Chicago!

Hitting a dead end, Charity and Ross gave up, while Crowley believed he had stabilised Caleb - only for him to flatline on the operating trolley!

Will Caleb die, or can he be brought back to life?

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

