Elsewhere, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is reeling over colleague Manpreet Sharma's (Rebecca Sarker) blackmail drama.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 12th - 16th May 2025.

3 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Ross Barton meets his secret half-brother Lewis Barton

Moira finds a letter for the attention of Emma Barton's relatives. ITV

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) finds a letter addressed to 'The Family of Emma Barton' and wrestles with her conscience as she chooses not to share it with Ross.

Moira is haunted by memories of the past, living with the secret that she murdered Emma (Gillian Kearney) several years earlier.

Later, Moira shows Ross the letter after all, and he's thrown to read that he has a half-brother he never knew existed.

Ross is reluctant to read the letter. ITV

Moira is concerned when Ross tries to bury his head in the sand, but Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) advises Ross that he's got nothing to lose by meeting his sibling, adding that it could change his life for the better.

This convinces Ross to contact Lewis, and Moira is shocked as she fears the past has come back to bite her.

In some woodland, Ross comes face to face with Lewis, but he struggles to navigate Lewis's many questions about their family without revealing the dark secrets he needs to keep.

Lewis and Ross Barton in Emmerdale. ITV

It becomes increasingly difficult for Ross and Lewis to have a conversation about the past without upsetting each other, and Ross decides to leave a hurt Lewis behind for good.

Ross later tells Moira it was a mutual decision for them to abandon this family reunion, but is this really the last they've seen of Lewis?

2. John Sugden issues a chilling warning to Mackenzie Boyd amid Harry Sugden emergency

Victoria and Tracy aim to give John a boost. ITV

John secretly enjoys the attention over his upcoming heroism award.

But when his fiancé Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) has a mental health crisis, John puts him first, which results in him missing the big event.

The stag celebrations commence. ITV

Victoria and Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) throw a celebration at the Woolpack in John's honour to make up for it, but Mackenzie is annoyed and jealous of John and Aaron's relationship.

Mack begins to plot, and Matty is amused by this rivalry.

The stags later gather for a paintballing adventure, but Mack is made uneasy by a chilling warning from John.

As the game begins in the woods, Mack is determined to thwart John, and John is distracted to see Mack sneaking off, leading him to head off in pursuit of his prey.

But will Mack's plan backfire, given that John is secretly a very dangerous man?

John and Mack in Emmerdale. ITV

Meanwhile, when Moira discovers a leak with the slurry tank at the farm, John is delighted when Mack is blamed.

But everyone feels guilty when Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) reports that the slurry has affected the main water supply for the village.

Harry is taken ill. ITV

Young Harry is rushed to hospital as he has drunk some of the contaminated water.

But as John and Aaron watch Victoria support her son in the ambulance, could it be John who is responsible for his nephew's illness?

And will Harry be OK?

3. Liam Cavanagh is shocked over Manpreet Sharma's behaviour

Liam gets more than he bargained for! ITV

Living arrangements are causing angst for Liam, who is stressed when he catches housemate Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) in an unguarded moment.

But things look up when Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) tells delighted fiancé Liam that he can move in with her at the Woolpack.

The move comes after Emmerdale announced the instalment of a heat pump at Liam's cottage, with the aim of seamlessly promoting the benefits of such within the show.

The heat pump isn't the only contribution Liam has made towards promoting sustainability, as the village doctor also runs an allotment.

Manpreet with Liam in Emmerdale. ITV

Liam was recently happy to take some manure donated from Mack and Butler's Farm, but this effort to care for the environment led to injury when sinister John mistook Liam for Mack at the allotment, and attacked him while he was using the manure for its intended purpose!

Back to the present, and Liam soon has another crisis to deal with, having learned that Manpreet was blackmailed by Joe Tate (Ned Porteous).

Liam is not happy, but he agrees to cover up the revelations.

Manpreet is relieved, while Liam finds it hard to move past her betrayal and professional recklessness. Can Liam and Manpreet make amends?

Manpreet's ordeal is just one in a long line of misdeeds from Joe, who is about to earn his comeuppance!

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

