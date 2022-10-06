And in filming its ambitious 50th anniversary stunt week, the ITV soap wanted to make sure it was protecting that landscape all the time.

If you've ever been on the Emmerdale set tour, you'll know it's located in the beautiful and rural Yorkshire countryside.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, executive producer Jane Hudson confirmed they only had to remove one tree while filming for their epic Storm Week.

What's more, Hudson announced they would be more than making up for it by planting up to 50 trees in the set's vicinity.

She said: "It's really important to us as a show that we are green, we are sustainable and we're very aware of the environment. When we shot this [50th anniversary week], there's only actually one large tree that we took down, and that is actually now moved to the Harewood Estate and the wood from that tree is going to be used.

"To even that out, we're planting a lot of trees around the village - it's going to be up to 50 trees that are going to be planted around the village for sustainability."

Speaking directly about the fallen trees and debris viewers will see a lot of during the 50th anniversary week, Hudson explained they used trees that had already been felled.

She continued to explain one area of the set that will survive the storm: Liam's allotment.

"What's really key for us is that the one area you won't see destroyed is our allotment, which was part of our soap crossover environmental initiative. In that allotment, we grow produce and we donate the produce to charities in our area to use in their kitchens or to hand out to families. The produce is still growing and it's still going to be harvested!"

Hudson finished: "In future episodes, you'll see the sheds may have been destroyed or mocked up as destroyed, [but] the produce is safe and well and flourishing despite the storm."

