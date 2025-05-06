Wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley) recently ended their three-year union, but failed to come clean over her affair with Joe Tate (Ned Porteous).

But as the week began, Dawn and Billy's adopted daughter, Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison), saw the lovers share a kiss at Home Farm, and the youngster told Joe what she had seen.

Aware that Dawn didn't want Billy to find out, Joe tried to persuade Clemmie to keep quiet - but when he tried to stop her from leaving the room, Clemmie bit Joe.

The next morning, Clemmie claimed to be ill with a stomach ache, leaving Dawn worried over the effects of her break-up and clueless over what the little girl knew.

Joe told Clemmie he wouldn't tell Dawn about her actions, and handed over a new karaoke machine as a bribe.

Meanwhile, Billy was upset that Dawn had asked her to move out again, but the pair agreed to get along as co-parents.

But things took an unsettling turn when Joe found Clemmie smashing up the present, and he was furious, telling her that if he told Dawn about the bite, she wouldn't trust Clemmie around baby Evan.

Vulnerable Clemmie was terrified when Joe reminded her that she wasn't Dawn's biological child, and he threatened her to keep the affair a secret or he would make sure she was taken into care.

A crying Clemmie was later found by Billy, and she confessed to biting Joe.

Billy knew there had to be more to the story, and he was shocked when Clemmie explained that she had seen Dawn and Joe kissing, and that Joe said Dawn wouldn't want her anymore and she would be sent away to a place for "damaged children".

Comforting Clemmie, Billy made it clear that he and Dawn loved her and that she was going nowhere.

Billy told Clemmie to stay away from Joe and to keep what happened between them, and he promised he wouldn't fight Joe like he had done with Ross Barton (Michael Parr), because violence wasn't the answer.

But as Billy vowed to protect Clemmie from now on, the look on his face made it clear that he wouldn't let Joe get away with his vile behaviour.

With Joe about to be exposed for all his misdeeds, will Billy be the one to exact revenge, or will someone else beat him to it?

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.