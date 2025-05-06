Emmerdale's Mackenzie's 'life's in jeopardy' from villainous John
Watch out, Mack!
Tyrant John Sugden (played by Oliver Farnworth) is one of the most devious villains to have ever hit Emmerdale village.
The former army man has a hero complex and will take unwitting villagers to the brink of death before saving them and accepting praise as the saviour.
One person in the village who is rightfully wary of John is Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb).
However, Robb told press including RadioTimes.com that Mack doesn't really understand just how scared he should be of John.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
"I don't think Mackenzie has seen the threat that John is at this stage," explained Robb. So, if there is a warning, it's not heeded by Mackenzie. If anything it spurs him on."
He continued: "We, the viewers, are very worried. I don't think anybody really knows how dangerous John is, and I think if Mackenzie did, he would probably tread more carefully.
"Could he go all the way with Mackenzie? If John were to fall into the spiral of being a serial killer, Mackenzie would be right at the top of that list.
"Yeah, Mackenzie's life is in jeopardy!"
Read more:
- Emmerdale finally confirms Heartstopper star's mystery role – and it's connected to a major character
- Emmerdale's Danny Miller teases 'surprises not everyone will like' in upcoming Aaron and John wedding
- 5 Emmerdale spoilers next week: The villagers plot revenge on manipulative Joe Tate
- Emmerdale teases Joe Tate's comeuppance as multiple characters seek revenge
- Emmerdale summer preview: 9 spoilers including Bear's big story and drama at John and Aaron's wedding
Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.