One person in the village who is rightfully wary of John is Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb).

However, Robb told press including RadioTimes.com that Mack doesn't really understand just how scared he should be of John.

"I don't think Mackenzie has seen the threat that John is at this stage," explained Robb. So, if there is a warning, it's not heeded by Mackenzie. If anything it spurs him on."

He continued: "We, the viewers, are very worried. I don't think anybody really knows how dangerous John is, and I think if Mackenzie did, he would probably tread more carefully.

"Could he go all the way with Mackenzie? If John were to fall into the spiral of being a serial killer, Mackenzie would be right at the top of that list.

"Yeah, Mackenzie's life is in jeopardy!"

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

