RadioTimes.com heard from series producer Laura Shaw, who lined up all the gossip and spoilers fans of the ITV soap need to know.

From Aaron (played by Danny Miller) and John's (Oliver Farnworth) wedding drama to a mysterious story for beloved Bear (Joshua Richards), there's going to be plenty to keep us glued to screens in the coming weeks and months.

Read on for your summer preview for Emmerdale...

1. Bear's big storyline

ITV

makes the horrifying discovery of the letter. Helpless Marlon Dingle [MARK CHARNOCK] is distressed as everyone scrambles to go and find Paddy. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms" classes=""]

The spotlight will be on Bear this summer and into the autumn, with a dramatic storyline proving to be life-changing for the character. Emmerdale has remained tight-lipped on what exactly will happen to Bear, but has teased it's very different for the beloved resident.

Shaw hinted: "We've got a big storyline coming up for him and he's going to go off screen for a little while. When he comes back, you'll see a very different Bear in a really different situation. We're all going to be watching and asking, 'What the hell happened here?'"

Consider us intrigued!

2. Sarah's baby twist

Over the past couple of weeks, we've seen Sarah (Katie Hill), who suffers from the life-limiting illness Fanconi anemia, decide she wants to have a baby. As a result, Shaw has confirmed Sarah will be at the centre of a storyline around this for a year or so.

While she couldn't say much, Shaw explained that there are going to be twists and turns along the way, with "big ruptures in the whole family" as a result.

Will Sarah get the baby she so desperately wants?

3. Dylan returns - what does he want?

ITV

Fans became instantly fond of Dylan (Fred Kettle) when he appeared in April's (Amelia Flanagan) devastating storyline which saw her run away from home. He came to the village briefly and many will be pleased to know he'll be returning to Emmerdale soon.

"He's going to be bringing his past to the village with him," Shaw teased. "That's going to cause huge problems for April and the wider family there."

With April getting back on track after her ordeal, will this arrival set her back?

4. Lewis Barton causes chaos

Bradley Riches was confirmed to be playing Lewis Barton, the brother of Ross Barton (Michael Parr) a while back, but not much is known about what his character will bring just yet.

While the exact reasons for Lewis's appearance are hidden so far, Shaw explained "this character was definitely created just for Bradley", and Lewis will "bring chaos" to the village.

5. Aaron and Mack's life-changing drama

Another intriguing storyline to take us into autumn surrounds Aaron and Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb). Little is known about the trouble they'll get into - as they always do - but Shaw explained "it will be life-changing". And don't forget, we haven't seen the outcome of the flash-forward shown at New Year with Mack running through woods...

"Don't worry, we have not forgotten about it... it might happen here, we shall see!" Shaw said.

She intriguingly added: "We're actually in the process of building a new set for that week, and I've just read the first draft of the script and I have to say, they're some of the most exciting and gripping episodes I've read in a long time."

We can't wait!

6. Aaron and John's wedding drama

ITV

We know there's an upcoming wedding for Aaron and John, but with John's villainous ways getting out of hand, he can't really get away with it all, can he? And surely like any good soap, a wedding would provide a great opportunity to threaten his secrets being revealed... right?

"John is full of trepidation heading into his wedding, worrying about all his secrets that might exposed along the way," Shaw explained. "We'll see the wedding play out across the whole week - Monday to Friday is one day. We've got some stylistic fun in there with some of John's nightmares, and we see potential things that might happen..."

RadioTimes.com was privy to a flavour of the action from this big week for John and Aaron and believe us: it's unmissable.

7. Aidan comes out of his coma

One of John's biggest secrets is currently in a coma in hospital: Aidan.

"I can tell you he's absolutely not going to be in that coma forever," Shaw confirmed. "So if he does wake up, what secrets could he come back with? Is he going to walk in and ruin the wedding? We'll have to see..." But that's not the worst of John's problems, perhaps...

8. Nate's grizzly discovery

ITV

Nate's body is still in the bottom of the lake, left for the fishes. But that won't be the case forever as Shaw has confirmed the lake will be dredged - right around the time of John's wedding to Aaron!

"He knows the body is going to come up – is he going to make it to his vows? Is he going to be arrested?" Shaw pondered. "With Nate and Aidan both threatening to ruin the day for John and put everything with Aaron at risk, what lengths is John going to be pushed to to try and avoid that happening?"

9. Joe Tate's enemy list grows to deadly levels

ITV

Joe Tate's (Ned Porteous) has been just about as evil as a villain can get, from drugging and kidnapping his own brother to stealing Caleb's (William Ash) kidney to save himself. Has any other soap villain done it like him?! But you can't get away with actions like that for long in soap world, and it's safe to say revenge is coming thick and fast for Joe, which will culminate in an explosive showdown at Lydia's (Karen Blick) 50th birthday at Home Farm.

Shaw teased: "As soon as he arrived in the show, he already had quite a few enemies straight away – but in the run-up to this, we'll see that he manages to recruit quite a few more enemies as well. By the time we get to [Lydia's birthday party], that list has grown and grown and grown... There are a lot of daggers drawn and a lot of people looking at Joe Tate, wanting him dead. I can tell you one person definitely will be getting their revenge on Joe Tate."

But who? And will they succeed in their murderous act?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.