Having accused Kim Tate (Claire King) of murdering her dad – and Kim's late husband – Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), his daughter Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) backed down and made peace with her stepmother.

But, armed with some ketamine, we soon realised that Dawn was not willing to let this vendetta go. Leaving Kim alone, Dawn had secretly drugged her drinks, returning in time to find her woozy and hallucinating.

Kim soon believed she was speaking to Will, with the man himself appearing from beyond the grave to goad her over her part in his death.

It was actually Dawn taunting Kim, hoping to coax a confession out of her. But Dawn was stunned when, instead, Kim revealed what she truly felt so guilty about: leaving Will struggling on the floor, and delaying calling for an ambulance.

Kim apologised to Will, full of painful remorse over her hesitation; and the penny finally dropped for Dawn that, although Kim had made a huge error, she had not killed Will.

As Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) arrived, questioning what was going on, Kim collapsed, and she was rushed to hospital. Joe kept quiet about Dawn's criminal actions, and thankfully, Kim was confirmed to be OK.

Now aware that Dawn had spiked her with ketamine, Kim lied to doctors that she had taken it herself, then appeared fierce when Dawn walked sheepishly into her hospital room.

Ultimately, her love for Dawn meant that Kim was willing to draw a line under the whole ordeal.

Dawn was relieved, but overwhelmed with remorse over her reckless behaviour, confessing her wrongdoing to husband Billy (Jay Kontzle).

Billy was horrified, and Dawn found herself feeling alone and rejected. But a heart-to-heart with Joe, who was more understanding, led struggling Dawn to plant a kiss on him!

Will Dawn regret making such a rash move, or could this be the beginning of something more between her and Joe?

