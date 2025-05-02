Now, The Sun reports that Robert, beloved for his romance with Aaron Sugden (Danny Miller), is set to return to the soap later this year.

Actor Ryan Hawley is said to have already begun filming his scenes for what the paper described as a limited stint as Robert, meaning it won't be a permanent return.

A source told the paper: "Ryan has a lot of respect for the show and its fans and he really wanted to give them a treat so he agreed to come back for a brief stint."

They added: "Nothing was seen as being too extreme to keep the secret with fake names on scripts, smuggling him in and out of the studios and keeping everything very tight."

Robert was last heard from last year when he approved a plan for his son Seb to go and live with an aunt of Seb's late mother, Rebecca Windsor.

Fans will be aware that Aaron is currently engaged to marry Robert's long-lost half-brother John Sugden (Oliver Farnsworth) in the coming weeks, but is unaware of John's villainous true nature.

Recent episodes have shown John to be a killer, having accidentally killed Nate Robinson (played by Jurell Carter) in what appears to be a serial habit of trying to be a hero by creating disastrous and dangerous scenarios that he can then solve.

Most recently on screen, John was shown attacking boss Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and attempting to frame Liam's ex-girlfriend, Ella Forster (Paula Lane), in the latest of a long line of crimes.

However, one person who has not been fooled by John's aloof nature is Aaron's best pal, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb). Will Mackenzie be the one to expose John's true nature, and will Robert be the man to help?

Meanwhile, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is starting to ask questions about his son Nate's vanishing act.

We just hope Robert comes to Aaron's aid - we've been begging for his return for a while now!

